Chasing dreams abroad: South African teacher homeless and sleeping on the streets in Thailand

Zohar Ndlazi is currently homeless in Thailand after chasing her dream of being a teacher went awry.

Her hopes were pinned on this new chapter of her life, set to continue until September 27, 2024. But after leaving her initial employer in June 2024, promising job offers in China and from a recruiting agent in Thailand vanished amid a lack of communication and changing circumstances, leaving her unemployed.

Registered with the South African Council for Educators (SACE), Ndlazi arrived in Thailand on June 23, 2023, accepting a position as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at Phayakaphum High School.

However, her journey took a heartbreaking turn as she found herself homeless on the bustling streets of Bangkok, grappling with the harsh realities faced by some South Africans in search of opportunities abroad.

Zohar Ndlazi, a dedicated educator from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, ventured to Thailand with high hopes of a teaching career that would lead to a brighter future.

"I ran out of savings from being unemployed from September 2024 until now," Ndlazi explained, highlighting the uncertainty that many aspiring teachers face when they chase opportunities in foreign lands.

This scenario is all too familiar for many South African graduates as they attempt to escape a challenging job market at home, often unaware of the potential perils that lie abroad.

Though she continued her job search, Ndlazi's financial strain meant she had to decline an offer in Cambodia.

"I get free breakfast food daily from the Indian Sikh temple or from the Catholic Church a few other days. Some days I get free food from the hotel staff for dinner," she shared, underlining the difficulty of her situation.

Initially, she managed to stay in a hotel for R50 per night, but eventually, the mounting costs became unmanageable.

Stranded without accommodation, Ndlazi resorted to sleeping on the streets of Bangkok. Despite this ordeal, she remarked on the safety of the city and the kindness of its residents, asserting, "I slept outside the hotel foyer when I could not pay for my room stay and was not robbed, harmed nor touched".

However, sleeping outdoors poses its own threats. Ndlazi expressed concerns about mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, which is responsible for approximately 608,000 deaths annually.

Additionally, she pointed out the growing pressure for Thai citizens to retain jobs for locals, leading to limited opportunities for foreign workers.

Now, with her Thai visa set to expire on March 9, 2025, the urgency of her situation grows.

Yet, despite the overwhelming obstacles, Ndlazi remains determined to continue pursuing her passion for teaching.

"I am resolute to continue chasing my dream," she affirmed, embodying the spirit of resilience in her struggle.

