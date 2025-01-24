New security measures at University of Pretoria ensure student safety

The University of Pretoria (UP) revealed that it has implemented a comprehensive crime prevention strategy to enhance campus safety and security, for the well-being of students and staff.

Spokesperson Rikus Delport said all UP campuses are equipped with surveillance cameras monitored in real-time by security personnel from a central control room.

“Additionally, we offer the Green Route Project, which allows students to request a security escort when walking late at night, providing an added layer of safety.

“We also maintain a strong partnership with the Hatfield business community, local police, and municipal authorities through the Central Improvement District (CID). This collaboration includes additional patrols, surveillance cameras, and other measures to safeguard our students in the surrounding areas,” said Delport.

Recently students’ organisations called for the scrapping of the university application fees or the refunding of those who were not accepted.

Delport explained how the application and registration process works.

“While the University of Pretoria receives approximately 355 000 applications annually, only around 42 000 applicants meet the university’s admission requirements. Of those, the University can accommodate approximately 9 000 first-year students.

“Out of the 355 000 applicants, only the approximately 42 000 who meet the admission criteria are required to pay the R300 application fee. Applicants facing financial challenges can request for the fee to be waived by submitting a motivation,” he said.

He added that application fees serve several essential purposes, including covering costs for IT systems and license fees, physically verifying applicant details, and managing placement into programmes.

“Processing such a large number of applications requires dedicated as well as additional resources during the application process. The fee helps offset these costs as the work is done regardless of whether the applicant is admitted. It’s important to note that the university does not profit from application fees. The fee barely covers the expenses involved in processing the applications.”

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education said it is probing the application fees charged by universities in the country.

“We are going to deliberate further on this matter. We are looking at what loss the universities are going to incur if they pursue the fee-free application process,” said Sanele Zondo, a committee member and IFP Youth Brigade president.

Sihle Lonzi, president of the EFF Students’ Command (EFFSC), who is also a parliamentary committee member on higher education, said they are going to propose two ways to resolve the fees issue — an amendment to the Higher Education Act — where there will be an added clause which says institutions cannot charge application fees, or if there is a need, there must be a capped fee.

The second will be a Private Members Bill that deals with application fees, he said.

UP warned prospective students to be wary of individuals or organisations promising guaranteed placements for a fee — these are scams.

“We remind all applicants that the university’s application, admission, and registration processes are conducted transparently and exclusively through official channels. The university does not require any payment or fees beyond those explicitly outlined in our official documentation. If you are unsure about any communication or request, please verify it by visiting our official website,” Delport said.

UP will not allow any walk-ins. Like many universities in the country, UP’s most popular courses applied for are the Faculty of Education’s BEd Senior Phase and FET Teaching programme.

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was contacted but declined to comment.

TUT Spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said: “We will not be participating in the interview.”

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane is expected to brief the media on the state of readiness for the 2025 academic year.

