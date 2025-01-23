From system crashes to PDFs: Key tips for first-year Unisa students

For many first-year students, the transition to university is fraught with challenges, particularly at a distance learning institution like the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Recognising this, third-year B.Ed student Primrose Tau from Potchefstroom is using TikTok to share tips she wishes she had when she started her academic journey.

Tau, who is majoring in Mathematics, Natural Sciences, and Technology, recalls her struggles during her first year.

"I was lost and had no one to guide me. It was tricky to figure everything out on my own," she said. Determined to prevent others from facing similar challenges, she has turned to TikTok to offer practical advice to first-year students.

One of her most crucial tips is to submit assignments early. "Submitting early saves you from experiencing system crashes," Tau explained, noting that system overloads often occur close to submission deadlines due to high traffic. Early submissions also reduce the risk of missing important deadlines.

Tau also stresses the importance of understanding module requirements before registration.

“Go to your course page and check which modules you are required to complete. You can also visit the campus or ask TikTok creators like me for assistance,” she said. She emphasised that students should seek help from peers or social media communities when in doubt.

Another key piece of advice relates to assignment formats. "Unisa lecturers prefer assignments in PDF format unless stated otherwise," she said, recommending tools like Microsoft Word and Microsoft 365 for typing and converting assignments to PDFs.

Tau’s TikTok videos have received an overwhelming response from students, many of whom appreciate her efforts to simplify their first-year experience.

"The thought of not having anyone to guide me broke my spirit. I wouldn’t want anyone to feel that way," she said.

Through her platform, Tau is helping new students navigate the complexities of Unisa, making their academic journey a little smoother.

Other key tips that helped Tau get through her first year was having an assignment diary to note down assignments and due dates, using free online learning platforms like YouTube and communicating with peers through dedicated module WhatsApp groups.

IOL