Some teachers and principals have allegedly been denying learners exam access, said Umalusi.

The Umalusi Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, responsible for setting and monitoring educational standards in South Africa, is concerned about some matric learners being prevented from writing certain subjects or even all of their final exams.

Umalusi chief executive Dr Mafu Rakometsi addressed the media after the 2024 matric results were released.

Rakometsi said that 810,900 of the 880,209 applicants who enrolled for the NSC exams through the Department of Basic Education (DBE) were able to write.

This indicates that 69,309 enrolled students were missing from the crucial exams.

"Umalusi is concerned about the persistent phenomenon of teachers and principals refusing registered pupils from writing exams in particular subjects.

"This phenomenon is motivated by the desire to improve the results. This is unlawful. Parents and pupils must report these incidents," Rakometsi said.

This echoes the story of *Lihle Sishi, an 18-year-old from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal who claimed that she was forced to not register for the final exams for failing her first two terms.

"My school has a good pass rate. I was told that by continuing to write, I would rob the school of its prestige, respectability, and awards for the teachers," Sishi said.

She accused a teacher of coercing her into not registering for the final exams.

Sishi went on to explain that she was advised she may take supplemental examinations instead. She told IOL that she is motivated to prove the nameless instructor incorrect and ensure a successful future.

Similarly in 2019, at Velangaye Comprehensive Technical High in Nkandla, KZN, Grade 12 learners staged a protest after some learners were allegedly made to sign papers that said that they would not write their matric exams.

The learners even burned tyres at the school gates, reported Isolezwe.

"We will not fill in forms we don't know anything about. We plan to study and pass together. There will be no learning if this problem persists," one learner told the newspapers.

The pupil further stated they all wanted to write every subject and called for the education department to intervene.

In a statement released by Parliament, the government pointed out that the consistent increase in the National Senior Certificate average pass rate attests to the system's maturing and speaks well for the sector's future in the country.

"The massive improvement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and countless hours invested by learners, parents, teachers, the Department of Basic Education, and all stakeholders in the future and education of the country's children. The same energy evident over the years must be enhanced to ensure the improvement of the system," said Joy Maimela, the National Assembly chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

*Not her real name. Changed for privacy.

IOL