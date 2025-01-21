Wits University Students' Representative Council (SRC) has launched Kobo Ya Thuto: SRC Legacy Fund, an initiative aimed at addressing financial exclusion among students.

The funds seek to assist students facing financial hardships that often led to them dropping out of school.

For years, Wits University has been struggling with student debt, which is a challenge that was highlighted by the 2015 #FeesMustFall protests, where students demanded an end to fees increase and greater government funding for higher education.

Now, after 10 years, the Wits SRC took a bold step to combat financial exclusion with the fund.

The Kobo Ya Thuto fund aims to raise R15 million, with Wits University committing to match the amount rand-for-rand, totaling R30 million.

Wits SRC president, Nombulelo Chiya emphasised the initiative’s focus on student empowerment.

“This ambitious initiative addresses the persistent challenge of financial exclusion, ensuring that academically deserving students can complete their studies regardless of financial constraints,” Chiya said.

She added the SRC is committed to dismantling systemic barriers that prevent students from accessing higher education.

“Financial inequality continues to marginalise many talented students, denying them the transformative power of education,” Chiya said.

The launch of the initiative comes in response to two key moments in the academic calendar: ongoing challenges by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding and the recent announcement of matric results, which marks the beginning of the registration period for higher education institutions.

Chiya highlighted that every year, thousands of students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, the "missing middle," face challenges due to delays, shortfalls, or ineligibility for NSFAS funding.”