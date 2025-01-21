Wits University Students' Representative Council (SRC) has launched Kobo Ya Thuto: SRC Legacy Fund, an initiative aimed at addressing financial exclusion among students.
Image: Timothy Bernard Independent Newspapers
The Students' Representative Council (SRC) at Wits University has launched Kobo Ya Thuto: SRC Legacy Fund, an initiative aimed at addressing financial exclusion among students.
The funds seek to assist students facing financial hardships that often led to them dropping out of school.
For years, Wits University has been struggling with student debt, which is a challenge that was highlighted by the 2015 #FeesMustFall protests, where students demanded an end to fees increase and greater government funding for higher education.
Now, after 10 years, the Wits SRC took a bold step to combat financial exclusion with the fund.
The Kobo Ya Thuto fund aims to raise R15 million, with Wits University committing to match the amount rand-for-rand, totaling R30 million.
Wits SRC president, Nombulelo Chiya emphasised the initiative’s focus on student empowerment.
“This ambitious initiative addresses the persistent challenge of financial exclusion, ensuring that academically deserving students can complete their studies regardless of financial constraints,” Chiya said.
She added the SRC is committed to dismantling systemic barriers that prevent students from accessing higher education.
“Financial inequality continues to marginalise many talented students, denying them the transformative power of education,” Chiya said.
The launch of the initiative comes in response to two key moments in the academic calendar: ongoing challenges by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding and the recent announcement of matric results, which marks the beginning of the registration period for higher education institutions.
Chiya highlighted that every year, thousands of students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, the "missing middle," face challenges due to delays, shortfalls, or ineligibility for NSFAS funding.”
Wits SRC president Nombulelo Chiya said the Kobo Ya Thuto: SRC Legacy Fund aims to address the ongoing challenge of financial exclusion among students.
Image: X/@PYAWits
This often leaves them unable to register for universities, further disrupting their academic journey.
“The Kobo Ya Thuto: SRC Legacy Fund seeks to bridge this gap, offering a lifeline to students in urgent need of registration fees,” Chiya added.
“By addressing these systemic inequities, the initiative ensures that no deserving student is denied the opportunity to pursue their dreams due to financial constraints.”
The funds will provide immediate relief to students at risk of financial exclusion, covering tuition and registration fees, and establishing a sustainable framework to support future generations.
"Education is not a privilege, it is a right. Through the Kobo Ya Thuto Fund, we are creating a legacy of hope and empowerment, ensuring that financial constraints do not rob students of their dreams," Chiya added.
Meanwhile, Wits University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing financial exclusion.
"This initiative underscores our commitment to equity in education. Together with the SRC and our stakeholders, we can break down barriers and open doors for thousands of students. I am proud to announce that the University will match the SRC's fundraising efforts rand-for-rand, doubling the impact of this remarkable initiative,” Vilakazi said.
While 337,158 learners from the Matric Class of 2024 qualified for bachelor studies, many will not be admitted due to limited spaces.
According to reports, Wits University has received 86,000 applicants for the 2025 academic year but has spaces for only 6,000 students.
IOL News