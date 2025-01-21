Portfolio committee on higher education probes university application fees

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education is investigating the high application fees charged by universities, following student complaints about financial burdens and limited spaces. Department of Higher Education Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Archives

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education probing the application fees charged by universities in the country. This was revealed by Sanele Zondo, a member of the Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education.

Recently, prospective students who had been rejected by various universities took to social media and expressed outrage about the amount of money the universities are making while students are being rejected due to a shortage of space.

The universities had revealed that they received applications 30 times more than the available spaces.

“It has been discussed in the Higher education committee in Parliament that the application fees need to be looked into because universities are making a lot of money while most students are struggling financially," said Zondo, who is also the President of the IFP Youth Brigade.

He added that the intention was to make things easier for the students.

“We are going to deliberate further on this matter. We are looking at what loss the universities are going to incur if they pursue the fee-free application process,” Zondo said.

He mentioned that two years ago they made a call that the government must look into building new universities to accommodate more students.

“Spaces are limited at universities. When learners finish matric and don’t find space to study, they become frustrated—some end up taking the wrong direction in life.

“There is a need to expand and accommodate more students. We asked the government to go to the private sector as well for resources,” Zondo said.

Sihle Lonzi, President of the EFF Students’ Command (EFFSC) wrote on his social media page: “We must pass legislation which either scraps application fees, or reimburses those whose applications are unsuccessful. These universities are running money-making schemes through these application fees. More than 100k people pay to apply yet you only have space for 6k. Scam!”

Lonzi, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education said they are going to propose two ways to resolve the fees issue - an amendment to the Higher Education Act - where there will be an added clause which says institutions cannot charge application fees, or if there is a need, there must be a minimum fee.

The second will be a Private Members Bill that deals with application fees.

“We want to see which one will be the quickest. We want to ensure that it is finalised in 2025 so that the youth are unburdened,” Lonzi said.

While some institutions said that they did not charge fees for online applications, other universities revealed that the non-refundable application fees are for managing the logistical aspects of university admissions. However, some institutions had mechanisms in place to assist those prospective students who may not be able to afford application fees.

Lonzi said that even if these fees were needed for processing applications “they are making way too much money because most of the systems are automated”.

Wits University spokesperson, Shirona Patel said like other universities, Wits charges an application fee of R100 per applicant as approved by the education department.

“Wits University’s application fee has remained the same for the past six years. The University employs hundreds of assistants, senior students and part-time staff to assist with the application, administration and orientation programmes at the beginning of the year. In addition, online platforms and concomitant technology requires licencing and technical attention.

“Wits University received 31 136 postgraduate applicants and 86 893 undergraduate applicants, which makes up a total of 118 029 applications. It is quite a task to process all these applications. The University is a non-profit institution, and all proceeds go to the academic project and student support,” Patel said.

Lebogang Seale, Spokesperson for the University of Johannesburg said the institution does not charge application fees for online applications.

“UJ charges a R200 fee for paper applications. The number of students who have submitted paper-based applications for the 2025 academic year is minimal (less than 1%). The fee charged for paper-based applications covers the administrative costs to move paper applications into the online environment,” he said.

Stellenbosch University Spokesperson, Martin Viljoen said: “At Stellenbosch University the R100 application fee is waived for all applicants from quintile 1-4 schools. This exemption is automatically applicable when applicants indicate their school when they apply to Stellenbosch University. If an applicant is not attending a quintile 1 to 4 school, but is struggling to afford the R100 application fee, the applicant can also submit a request with the necessary motivation.”

Elijah Moholola, Spokesperson for the University of Cape Town said prospective students apply for their first and second choice programmes but pay one application fee –which varies for local and international students.

Both the Mangosuthu University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal said prospective students have to apply for enrolment to the institution via the Central Applications Office (CAO).

The CAO is a body that processes applications for admissions to all universities, universities of technology, and most private and four TVET colleges in KwaZulu-Natal. With one application form, students apply for up to six programmes at any of the CAO’s partner institutions.

