10 essential tips for South African youth navigating the job market after matric

As you step into the next phase of your journey, navigating the job market may feel overwhelming. But don't you worry, here are some tips to utilise.

Completing matric is not just an end but the beginning of a new journey towards professional success. With the right tools, determination, and strategic planning, you can turn your aspirations into reality with only your matric certificate.

To help you start strong, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator has put together ten practical tips to guide you toward economic independence and success:

1. Register on SA Youth

Register at sayouth.mobi to get started on your career hunt.

This free, zero-rated network links young people aged 18 to 34 to career opportunities, educational materials, and important resources.

2. Get your CV and references ready

Craft a clear, error-free document that highlights your skills and potential. Include the following:

- Personal details.

- Date of birth and contact information.

- Education.

- Achievements like awards, pass marks, or sports milestones.

- Work Experience: Holiday jobs, volunteer work, or leadership roles in your community.

-References: Teachers, mentors, or community leaders who can vouch for your character.

3. Network

Networking is essential for uncovering possibilities. Inform your family, friends, and acquaintances that you are job looking.

Ask for introductions to people who may have career leads or guidance. Building relationships might lead to opportunities you weren't aware of!

4. Understand what employers value

Confidence, a cheerful attitude, and effective communication abilities make a lasting impression.

According to research, employers reward attributes such as resilience and determination.

Highlight practical activities like volunteering, athletics, or self-directed learning to demonstrate that you have the attributes they are looking for.

5. Identify where the jobs are

Focus your search on businesses that require entry-level workers, such as services and sales, digital occupations, and the care economy.

The care economy encompasses all paid and unpaid employment that supports people's health, well-being, and everyday needs, including childcare, eldercare, and healthcare services.

Small businesses are an excellent place to start since they provide opportunities where you may build expertise and demonstrate your worth.

Even short-term jobs may help you get experience, which is something companies frequently look for in young people.

6. Volunteer or join the National Youth Service Programme

Volunteering in community centers, churches, or sports groups adds experience to your resume while also benefiting your community. Short-term volunteering with local businesses might potentially lead to paid opportunities.

Make it obvious that your objective is to get experience and maybe secure future work, but keep in mind that such agreements should be temporary so that you can learn and grow, not long-term without compensation.

7. Stay contactable

A solid phone number and email address are important.

Keep your phone charged, answer calls respectfully, and reply immediately to messages, as delays may result in missed opportunities owing to heavy competition among job searchers.

8. Use social media wisely

Employers may investigate your online presence, so make sure your social media platforms provide a professional picture.

Avoid sharing anything that might compromise your reputation and instead use networks like LinkedIn to highlight your abilities and interests.

9. Create your own opportunities

While job seeking, think about starting a small business or looking for freelancing work that match your talents.

These can include making sweets for sale, mentoring younger children, providing hair and cosmetic services, maintaining gardens, and even beginning a cleaning business in your town.

The informal sector and gig economy are expanding and might be an excellent steppingstone — or possibly a long-term income source.

10. Be proactive

Do not wait for opportunities to come your way. Staying active and involved increases your chances of success. Finally, navigating the job market may appear difficult, but with persistence and a smart approach, you may achieve your objectives.

IOL