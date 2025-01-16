UJ's innovative registration process sets new standard in higher education

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has congratulated the class of 2024 after the announcement of matric results early this week, and is introducing a fully digital registration process for its new students, just in time for the 2025 registration period.

This, they said in a statement, is to ensure that the registration process is as user-friendly and seamless as possible for students entering the 2025 academic year.

In 2024, UJ became the first University in South Africa to pilot facial recognition technology for virtual registration, replacing traditional manual methods of identity verification which can be prone to identity fraud, and now in 2015, it will be fully implemented for the new intake of students.

According to the university, this cutting-edge system ensures a secure, efficient, and fraud-resistant registration for all students.

“This system not only streamlines the registration process but also ensures higher levels of security and accuracy, providing a seamless experience for applicants,” says Dr Tinus van Zyl, Senior Director for Central Academic Administration.

During registration, students will receive an SMS to follow a personalised link for facial recognition verification, enabling instant verification of their identity.

Coupled with their 2024-launched WhatsApp integrated Chatbot which students can get instant responses to queries about admission statuses, study programmes, fees, accommodation, etc., this digital registration process is another testament to the university’s commitment to be at the forefront of innovation in the higher education sector.

The university reiterates that just like in previous years, UJ does not accommodate physical ‘walk-ins’ on any of its campuses. Students who achieved excellent matric results but missed the initial application deadline have an opportunity to utilise the online late inquiry system available now until Sunday, January 19 at midnight.

UJ Registrar, Professor Bettine van Vuuren also urges prospective students to be cautious of fraudulent individuals supposedly offering assistance with placements or registration.

“In previous years, UJ has noted with concern the activities of certain individuals and agencies promising guaranteed admission and funding. The University does not collaborate with any third-party entities for the processing of applications,” said van Vuuren.

IOL