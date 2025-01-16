South African universities receive 30 times more applications than available spaces

As the 2025 academic year resumes, the country’s universities received applications that were more than 30 times higher than they could accommodate.

Topping the list was the University of Johannesburg (UJ), with 693, 990 applications (all choices) which translates to a headcount of 358, 992 applicants for approximately 10 900 undergraduate spaces. This is 33 times more than available spaces.

Among the popular courses were Bachelor of Education in Senior Phase and FET Teaching, Diploma in Public Relations & Communication, Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching, Bachelor of Arts General (Humanities), LLB in Law, Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching, Diploma in Logistics, Bachelor of Social Work, and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

Professor Bettine van Vuuren, UJ’s Registrar urged prospective students to be cautious of fraudulent individuals supposedly offering assistance with placements or registration.

“In previous years, UJ has noted with concern the activities of certain individuals and agencies promising guaranteed admission and funding. The university does not collaborate with any third-party entities for the processing of applications," Van Vuuren said.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) received over 290, 600 individual applications for approximately 8 600 first-year places for the 2025 academic year. This is 33 times more than the available spaces

The most popular courses applied for are Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Nursing, and Bachelor of Social Science.

“In keeping with previous years, the university is, once again, offering all registration processes strictly online. All registration processes, including the so-called ‘change of mind’ process, are only available online and are to be done off-campus. All first-entry undergraduates who accept an offer will be provided with data and all relevant information to assist them in registering from their remote locations,” the UKZN said.

It cautioned prospective students not to fall for scams including those promising placements at UKZN, in exchange for a fee.

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) received 147, 076 applications and only has 9, 454 spaces. This is 15 times more than the available spaces.

At the DUT, the most popular courses are: Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education in Senior Phase & Further Education and Training Teaching: Languages, Diploma in Hospitality Management, Bachelor of Journalism, Diploma in Tourism Management, Diploma in Management Sciences: Business Law, Diploma in Shipping & Logistics, Diploma in Drama

Bachelor of Health Science: Diagnostic Radiography, and the Diploma in Management Sciences: Human Resources.

“No, walk-ins are not allowed. Registration for the 2025 academic year will take place online with on-campus support to accommodate students experiencing challenges with the online registration process. The academic year is expected to commence on 10 February 2025,” DUT said.

The institution also warned students not to hand any cash to any person except for DUT official cashiers. This is to ensure no student gets scammed.

Stellenbosch University received 90, 027 applications for first-year study in 2025 while it has 6, 005 spaces. It is 15 times higher than the available spaces

The faculties that received the highest number of applications are Medicine and Health Sciences, Economic and Management Sciences and Arts and Social Sciences.

Stellenbosch University said it will not consider walk-in applications.

While the budget shortfall in education significantly impacted the Department of Basic Education’s ability to fund teachers’ posts in various provinces, the Bachelor of Education qualification is amongst the top three courses applied for in most universities for the 2025 academic year.

Dr Sheetal Bhoola, an expert from the University of Zululand said spaces at universities have long been an issue and one has to do exceptionally well in their matric if they want a spot.

She added that the educational benchmark for university entry is meant to sift out those who can pursue niche careers.

“The Department of Higher Education (led by Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane) needs to build a more feasible education system that enables graduates to learn to earn to improve livelihood. There are very big gaps between the economy, and the schooling system (universities).

“There are Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges for people who want to earn a skill-based livelihood. Plumbers nowadays, charge a doctor’s rate in a call-out fee,” said Bhoola.

“We have Bachelor of Social Work graduates who are hawkers in the street because they can’t get employment,” she said.

On why there was high interest in the Bachelor of Education qualification while the country has no budget to fund new teachers' posts, she said there was a high demand for teachers in other countries around the world, and “these people will get their education degrees and leave the country soon.”

Meanwhile, various experts have warned students about bogus institutions that pop up every year and urged them to make sure they check the websites and verify registrations with the Department of Higher Education.

