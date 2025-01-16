Hawks make significant arrest in 2024 Matric results leak investigation

The Hawks have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the alleged leak of the 2024 matric results, raising concerns about the integrity of the education system. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation also known as Hawks has made a breakthrough in the alleged selling of the class of 2024 matric results on the internet - the information was sold for at least R100 per result.

This was after the Department of Education laid criminal charges following a “possible breach” that was exposed on social media.

Hawks Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that on Thursday morning, the Hawks' Serious Economic Offences Unit of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Cybercrime Investigation Head Office descended upon a house in Hillcrest, north of Johannesburg after their search and seizure warrant was approved.

“The Hawks proceeded to the identified premises where a 21-year-old young man and his parents are residing. During the search, various electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition were found.

“The 21-year-old suspect will be detained for the unlawful possession of a firearm, and further investigation into the matric result leakage will continue,” Mogale said.

On Monday Basic Education Minister Siviwe revealed that she had enlisted the services of the Hawks and the State Security Agency, to probe a possible breach in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results.

At that time Gwarube confirmed that the potential breach may have happened at the tail end of the results that had already been verified.

“We have become aware of a platform selling authentic matric results to learners and we have enlisted the services of the Hawks and the State Security to investigate the matter,” she said.

It was suspected that the breach may have emanated either from the department internally, through the sharing of information with stakeholders or it may have been a cyber attack.

“We will make sure that we set an example to people who prey on learners. We’ve got the law on our side and we need to look at the system,” the minister said at that time.

