Pit latrines eradication, water and sanitation project in full swing in Limpopo schools

Johannesburg - The eradication of pit latrines and massive roll-out of water and sanitation projects is underway in Limpopo.

The Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson, Mike Maringa, confirmed to IOL that the projects were taking place across the province in all 10 education districts.

Maringa said infrastructure improvement projects would not only apply to building proper toilets and making sure that water and sanitation were well taken care of but would be extended to ensuring that school buildings are also in condition for learning and teaching.

“We will have a massive roĺl-out of school infrastructure as well, and we have appointed a panel to deal with storm-damaged schools,” he said.

He added that the improvements would be handy and convenient for learners, teachers and school staff especially judging from the history of pit toilets.

Maringa mentioned that 35 projects were on the ground under the Independent Development Trust (IDT), of which Public Works account for over 25 of them.

“There are currently over 300 sanitation projects in the 10 education districts,” he said.

Furthermore, the department said over 90 percent of the projects would be completed by the end of the financial year.

It said educators welcomed the projects and stated that they would be a relief to the needy. “In past decade, all rural schools relied on pit latrines. The structures were posing serious health challenges to the learners and also putting the lives of some at risk.

The department also mentioned that the parliamentary education committee was satisfied with the progress of the ongoing projects during their monitory visit to the province.

