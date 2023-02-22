2026 University Applications Now Open

Applications for the 2026 academic year are now officially open at most universities—start your journey today!

Applications for the 2026 academic year are now officially open at most universities — and if you’re planning to start your studies next year, the time to act is now.

Applying early not only gives you a better chance of securing a place in your chosen programme, but also allows you enough time to prepare for funding, accommodation and everything else that comes with the transition to university life.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2026 application season:

Applications Are Already Underway

Several major universities, including the University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch University, and the University of Johannesburg, have already opened applications for 2026. Some institutions, such as the University of Cape Town (UCT), also have earlier closing dates for specific programmes.

Closing dates vary, with some universities accepting applications until as late as October 2025, while others — particularly for competitive courses like Medicine and Law — require submissions by mid-year. It is critical to check the specific deadlines for each university and programme.

Prepare Your Documents Early

When applying, you will need:

A certified copy of your ID or passport

Your final Grade 11 results or latest academic transcript

Proof of residence

A completed application form (submitted online or manually)

Proof of application fee payment (where applicable)

Some programmes may also require additional documents, such as a portfolio, audition or entrance exam results like the National Benchmark Tests (NBTs).

Starting this process early will ensure that your application is complete and ready when you submit it.

Application Fees and Financial Planning

While several universities offer free online applications, others charge fees ranging from R100 to R500 depending on the institution and whether the application is local or international.

It’s important to factor these costs into your budget if you plan on applying to multiple universities. Incomplete or unpaid applications will not be processed.

Funding Applications Are Just as Important

Applying for university is only the first step. Students are encouraged to apply for financial aid, bursaries and scholarships at the same time.

NSFAS applications, for instance, are expected to open later this year, but many private bursary programmes open much earlier. Universities also have internal bursary applications that often close alongside academic applications.

Students needing additional support can also explore educational finance solutions through Fundi, which offers study loans, device loans, and other financial products to help cover the costs of tertiary education.

