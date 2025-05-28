Joshlin Smith| Teacher shares her learners' agony in search for missing child

The schooling community of Diazville Primary School remain hopeful for the return of Joshlin Smith.

"Teacher, when is Joshlin coming back?"

These were the heart-wrenching words revealed in Joshlin’s teacher, Edna Maart victim impact statement handed to the court on Wednesday morning.

In her statement, Maart not only shared her heartbreak following Joshlin's disappearance in February 2024, but also that of her peers.

Sentencing proceedings are currently underway for the three people, including Joshlin's mother, Kelly, who has been found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joshlin was a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School at the time of her disappearance.

In her victim impact report, Maart shared how broken they all are and how they still hope for Joshlin to return.

“Every day I am inundated with the question: ‘Teacher, when is Joshlin coming back?’”

Maart expressed that the void is still felt in the classroom.

“How do you answer a child who is looking for answers, the same answers you are looking for?”

This week, social worker Deonett Boltney is expected to hand in five victim impact reports to the court.

The statements include Joshlin’s maternal grandmother, Amanda Smith Daniels, Natasha Andrews (the woman who wanted to adopt Joshlin), Andrews’ daughter, and a community member who helped search for Joshlin.