Joshlin Smith| Teacher shares her learners' agony in search for missing child
The schooling community of Diazville Primary School remain hopeful for the return of Joshlin Smith.
Image: File
"Teacher, when is Joshlin coming back?"
These were the heart-wrenching words revealed in Joshlin’s teacher, Edna Maart victim impact statement handed to the court on Wednesday morning.
In her statement, Maart not only shared her heartbreak following Joshlin's disappearance in February 2024, but also that of her peers.
Sentencing proceedings are currently underway for the three people, including Joshlin's mother, Kelly, who has been found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Joshlin was a Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School at the time of her disappearance.
In her victim impact report, Maart shared how broken they all are and how they still hope for Joshlin to return.
“Every day I am inundated with the question: ‘Teacher, when is Joshlin coming back?’”
Maart expressed that the void is still felt in the classroom.
“How do you answer a child who is looking for answers, the same answers you are looking for?”
This week, social worker Deonett Boltney is expected to hand in five victim impact reports to the court.
The statements include Joshlin’s maternal grandmother, Amanda Smith Daniels, Natasha Andrews (the woman who wanted to adopt Joshlin), Andrews’ daughter, and a community member who helped search for Joshlin.
The letter written by Joshlin's best friend.
Image: Supplied
The court heard that Joshlin remained in the school’s system as the school community hopes for her return.
As the report was being read out, Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith, covered her face with her hands as she broke out in tears.
She sobbed continuously.
As Boltney continued with her report, she explained to the court two images that accompanied the teacher’s victim impact report.
The first picture was written by Joshlin’s best friend at school, but rewritten by the teacher. A caption which reads: ‘Joshlin, we pray that you are safe and will return’ above a picture of Joshlin in graduation attire.
The tree of hope made by Joshlin's classmates.
Image: Supplied
Next to the photo it reads: ‘Dear Joshlin. Me and our other friends miss you terribly. We pray you are safe and will return to us soon.”
It is signed: “Your friends from Diazville Primary”.
The second picture is that of a tree.
The court heard Joshlin’s classmates made a tree using their fingerprints. The tree was called the tree of hope. One of the branches (the second branch from the left) has no fingerprint. This symbolises that there is a void in the classroom and that there remains hope that Joshlin will come back and join them.
