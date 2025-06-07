Cop jailed for demanding R11,000 to make case docket disappear
A North West cop has been sentenced for taking a bribe to make a case disappear.
A North West policeman has been jailed for an effective six years' imprisonment after being found guilty of corruption.
Johannes Shuping, 44, was sentenced in the Kuruman Regional Court this week.
According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks), Shuping was arrested in May 2018 during an intelligence-driven investigation by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigating team.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said at the time of the offence, the accused was a police official investigating a case of hijacking and robbery.
"The complainant, who is an accused in the hijacking and robbery matter, was arrested in Jan Kempdorp for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, then subsequently granted bail.
"Mr Shuping, who was the investigating officer in the matter, subsequently demanded R 11,000 from the complainant to make the case docket disappear.
"The complainant paid R6,000 to Mr Shuping. He then demanded that the remaining money be paid.
"The complainant, therefore, reported the matter to his lawyer, who referred him to the Hawks."
Mnsis during a sting operation, Shuping was arrested while accepting R4,000.
Following a lengthy trial, Shuping was found guilty on two counts of corruption, and the court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm.
