Why reporting crimes is crucial: Insights from a recent hijacking incident

A hijacked Toyota Hilux was recovered and returned to the owner. Image: Marshall Security

Marshall Security urges residents and visitors to understand the importance of reporting crimes and opening formal cases with the police. This was after a hijacked Toyota Hilux was recovered and returned to the owner, who chose not to open a case with the police. Armed suspects hijacked the vehicle around 12pm on Boxwood Place in the Sea Cow Lake area on Monday.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said the firm’s Special Operations Team (SOT) was activated by Tracker SA at approximately 12.56pm to assist in locating the hijacked vehicle. Powell said the vehicle was recovered on the N2 South, near the Inanda Road off-ramp, following a coordinated response by Marshall Security’s SOT, Greenwood Park SAPS, and Tracker SA ground team, and assisted by other private security.

“Upon inspection, the vehicle was found still loaded with food and cold drink stock. It remains unclear if any goods were stolen during the hijacking,” Powell said. “The vehicle owner opted not to open a case with the SAPS, and the vehicle was returned.”

Powell added: “Filing a report does more than secure justice — it enables law enforcement to gather accurate crime data, prosecute offenders, and prevent future incidents. Without a case, crimes go unrecorded, and patterns of criminal activity remain hidden. “Opening a case ensures that suspects are held accountable and that crime prevention efforts can be properly directed to high-risk areas.”

A suspect was arrested after he was caught driving a stolen Toyota Cross in uMhlanga. Image: Marshall Security

Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested for possessing a stolen Toyota Cross in uMhlanga on Friday. Powell said that at approximately 7.15pm, the SOT received intelligence about a suspicious silver Toyota Cross circulating in the Gateway precinct.

The SOT, Durban North SAPS and Excellerate Security members were deployed to find the vehicle. Officers observed a silver Toyota Cross on Twilight Drive at 9.15pm. Subsequently, they performed a safe stop of the vehicle on Twilight Road. “A check of the registration plates showed they were registered to an SAPS provincial vehicle, yet the driver could not provide any police credentials,” Powell said. “Durban North SAPS officers conducted a VIN scan that confirmed the car is positively listed in a Sydenham theft-of-motor-vehicle case opened on May 4, 2025, identifying it as a stolen Toyota Cross.”

The suspect and vehicle were taken to the Durban North police station for further questioning and processing. “Friday’s swift, intelligence-led response highlights the effective collaboration between Marshall Security, Durban North SAPS, and Excellerate Security in removing stolen vehicles — and those responsible — from our roads to keep the community safer,” added Powell.