Soweto teacher, missing for five days, found dead
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed heartbreak over the death of a Tetelo Secondary School educator, found dead after going missing.
Image: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers
The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed the death of a 34-year-old teacher from Tetelo Secondary School in Soweto, who was found on Monday, 9 June 2025 - five days after being reported missing.
According to the department, the educator allegedly requested an e-hailing service on Wednesday, 4 June, before disappearing. His family was only informed of his death on the Monday.
Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his condolences, describing the teacher as “a beacon of hope who was meant to empower young minds in the heart of Soweto, inspiring them to succeed beyond their capabilities.”
The teacher, who taught English and isiZulu to Grades 11 and 12, was highly respected within the school community.
In response to the tragedy, the department has deployed its Psycho-Social Support Unit to Tetelo Secondary to assist staff and learners.
“Our Psycho-Social Support Unit has been dispatched to the school to provide necessary counselling to learners and educators following this traumatic loss,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
MEC Chiloane extended heartfelt condolences to the teacher's family, learners, and colleagues.
“Educators are the architects of our children’s futures, and to have lost such an invaluable educator is a loss that ultimately alters the trajectory of our children’s futures," said Chiloane.
"We extend our most sincere condolences to his family, as well as the learners and fellow staff members. We share in your pain and your plea for those responsible for this senseless crime to be apprehended speedily.”
The Gauteng Department of Education is urging anyone with information related to the incident to assist police as investigations continue.
IOL News
