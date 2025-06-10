Soweto teacher, missing for five days, found dead

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed heartbreak over the death of a Tetelo Secondary School educator, found dead after going missing.

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed the death of a 34-year-old teacher from Tetelo Secondary School in Soweto, who was found on Monday, 9 June 2025 - five days after being reported missing.

According to the department, the educator allegedly requested an e-hailing service on Wednesday, 4 June, before disappearing. His family was only informed of his death on the Monday.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his condolences, describing the teacher as “a beacon of hope who was meant to empower young minds in the heart of Soweto, inspiring them to succeed beyond their capabilities.”