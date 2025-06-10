Rogers Perumah gets life imprisonment for 2024 rape and murder of nine-year-old Umkomaas girl

The Pietermaritzburg High Court, sitting in Port Shepstone, has sentenced 57-year-old Rogers Perumah to two life terms behind bars for the brutal rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Umkomaas last year.

Perumah, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the child, was well known to her.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said on the afternoon of March 17, 2024, the girl accompanied him on a search for his missing pet dog, a dog that she was also fond of.

"When they got to a bushy area, Perumah raped the child. He then assaulted her all over her body and strangled her before fleeing the scene," said Ramkisson-Kara.

Community members discovered the child's body and apprehended Perumah the following day. He was handed over to the police.