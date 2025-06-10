Mpumalanga mother awarded R540,000 after negligence leads to child's cerebral palsy

The mother of a little boy born with cerebral palsy, who was in a wheel chair up to his death at six-years-old, will get R540 000 in damages from the health authorities. Image: File

The Mpumalanga MEC for Health has to pay a mother R540,000 in damages after her baby boy was born with cerebral palsy due to the negligence of the staff at a government hospital in the province. The mother initially claimed R4 million in damages before the Mpumalanga High Court, which was sitting in Mbombela. Her child had, meanwhile, died at the age of six, and the mother only claimed general damages on behalf of herself for the hardships she had to endure while looking after the child until his death.

The court earlier ruled that the provincial health authority was liable for 90% of the damages the mother could prove she had suffered. The mother blamed the fact that her son was born with brain damage on the negligence of the medical personnel at the Embhuleni hospital. It was found that the negligence culminated in the child developing cerebral palsy due to a lack of oxygen at birth.

The mother was admitted to the hospital in February 2017 to deliver her baby. Following her admission to the hospital, the plaintiff endured prolonged hours of labour. The result was that the then-unborn baby suffered foetal distress and brain injury, as a result of which he suffered permanent brain damage, disability, and cerebral palsy.

In determining the amount of damages payable to her, various experts, including a specialist physician, a neurosurgeon, a physiotherapist, and an occupational therapist, gave their inputs to the court. The experts saw the child when he was five, a year before his death. It was noted that he could not communicate, and he was multi-disabled with severe intellectual impairment. He was unable to move independently, had to be fed by others, and was incontinent. The child was unable to lift his head when placed in a prone position. He could not sit, stand, crawl, or roll, and he was wheelchair-bound.