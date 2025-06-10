I've unfinished business in Joburg, says Helen Zille as she mulls running for mayoral chain

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille she was born in Joburg and has a deep connection with the city. Image: Cindy Waxa / Independent Newspapers

Amid widespread speculation that Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, will be running for the City of Johannesburg mayoral position, the former Western Cape premier said she has a deep connection with Joburg. IOL reported on Monday that Zille confirmed her contemplation to contest the mayorship of Johannesburg. Zille disclosed that she has been approached regarding the DA’s candidacy in Joburg but is currently discussing the implications of such an undertaking with her family, which is based in Western Cape. This is as the political parties are gearing up for the 2026 local government elections.

“So I have got very deep roots and unfinished business in Johannesburg. From that point of view, I would be keen to roll up my sleeves and try and get things done there,” said Zille, a former mayor of City of Cape Town. “On the other hand, there are many candidates who feel exactly the same about Johannesburg, who all have their plans, who are all going to be rolling up their sleeves and want to get things done. The DA is not short of talent, we’ve got a lot of talent, and a lot of that talent has probably applied to be the mayor of Johannesburg - I don’t know,” she said. On Monday night, Zille said she doesn't know yet if she is going to put her hat in the ring for the Joburg mayoral chain, but she said she knows that there are about 13 people who have applied for the coveted post.

“The candidates selection panel will decide who is the best, not me. The candidates selection panel will decide who can get the job done,” she emphasised. Zille served as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) from 2007 to 2015 and completed two full five-year terms as premier of the Western Cape. Prior to this, she was elected Mayor of Cape Town in March 2006, following the DA’s emergence as the largest party in the city.

She secured the mayoral position with a narrow majority of 106 votes to 103, made possible through support from several smaller parties. IOL reported on Monday that, currently, Johannesburg faces a similarly fragmented political landscape, with no single party holding a clear majority, an environment that poses significant governance challenges. Zille has previously voiced serious concerns regarding the state of Johannesburg, attributing the city’s decline to the failures of its coalition government.