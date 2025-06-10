Former Deputy Mayor of Stellenbosch shot dead in Kayamandi

Nyaniso Jindela was shot and killed on Monday.

Residents in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape are reeling in shock after their former deputy mayor was gunned down on Monday, June 9.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the Stellenbosch Municipality confirmed that Nyandiso Jindela was shot and killed in Kayamandi.

“Mr Jindela was a former Councillor who served the community with distinction, including in the role of Deputy Mayor,” it said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS.

The municipality said it will fully support the SAPS by providing any information they may require.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr Jindela’s family and loved ones during this horrific time,” it said.

This is a developing story.

IOL