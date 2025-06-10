ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa's killer pleads guilty, sentencing postponed
Sindiso Magaqa was murdered in 2017.
Image: Facebook
One of the men accused of murdering the former secretary general of the ANC Youth League, Sindiso Magaqa, has pleaded guilty to the murder in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal.
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after some time in the hospital.
Four suspects - Sibusiso Ncengwa, Sbonelo Myeza, Mlungisi Ncalane (who was subsequently declared unfit to stand trial and is currently admitted into a psychiatric facility), and Mbulelo Mpofana - were arrested and charged with murder.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sibusiso Ncengwa had previously advised his intention to plead guilty or make admissions.
"He also made an application for a separate trial from his co-accused in the matter. The State opposed the application, and his case was remanded until Monday, June 6, for him to make the admissions as stated," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.
This week, Ncengwa admitted to shooting Magaqa on that fateful day in the uMzimkhulu area.
In court, he also admitted to the attempted murder of Jabulile Msiya, Nonsikelelo Mafa, and Nceba Mazongolo.
Ncengwa further admitted to malicious damage to property (the vehicles of Magaqa and others) and the joint unlawful possession of a firearm.
In his admissions, Ncengwa outlined in detail the events leading up to Magaqa’s death and the interactions he had with his co-accused, namely Myeza, Ncalane, and Mpofana.
The State accepted the admissions made and said this amounted to a plea of guilty.
Ncengwa was subsequently found guilty based on his admissions and convicted on the charges brought against him.
Ncengwa will be sentenced on June 30, 2025.
"The case against Myeza and Mpofana will return to court on June 19, 2025, for a new indictment to be served on them as their matter has now been separated from that of Ncengwa."
IOL
Related Topics: