ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa's killer pleads guilty, sentencing postponed

One of the men accused of murdering the former secretary general of the ANC Youth League, Sindiso Magaqa, has pleaded guilty to the murder in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after some time in the hospital.

Four suspects - Sibusiso Ncengwa, Sbonelo Myeza, Mlungisi Ncalane (who was subsequently declared unfit to stand trial and is currently admitted into a psychiatric facility), and Mbulelo Mpofana - were arrested and charged with murder.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sibusiso Ncengwa had previously advised his intention to plead guilty or make admissions.

"He also made an application for a separate trial from his co-accused in the matter. The State opposed the application, and his case was remanded until Monday, June 6, for him to make the admissions as stated," said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.