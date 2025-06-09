Youth Month: Constable Shika's innovative approach to community safety in Limpopo

The SAPS in Limpopo said Constable Veronica Shika's innovative anti-bullying campaign across Westenburg schools has measurably reduced bullying incidents, creating safer learning environments where young minds can flourish. Image: SAPS

From academic excellence to community transformation, Constable Mogalakwena Veronica Shika embodies the spirit of youth leadership that Youth Month in South Africa celebrates. Shika’s journey began in the halls of the University of Limpopo, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Psychology in 2018, and Honours in Criminology and Criminal Justice in 2019, laying the foundation for a career dedicated to justice and community safety. “Constable Shika's path to service began as a Crime Information Management and Analysis Centre (CIMAC) intern with SAPS from 2020-2021, officially joining the force as a constable on April 1, 2022,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“What sets her apart is not just her badge, it is her unwavering commitment to preventive policing and community engagement." As a social crime prevention coordinator since July 2023, at SAPS Westenburg in the Capricorn District, Mashaba said the 30-year-old constable has become a catalyst for change. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Constable Veronica Shika interacting with some learners and parents. Image: SAPS

“Her innovative anti-bullying campaign across Westenburg schools has measurably reduced bullying incidents, creating safer learning environments where young minds can flourish,” said Mashaba.

Coordinating over 30 youth crime prevention members, Shika has built a network of young leaders committed to community safety and positive change. “Her coordination of one of the district’s most active spiritual crime prevention programs demonstrates her holistic approach to community wellness,” said Mashaba. He said Shika's dedication extends beyond daily duties, with her mastery of the SAPS Code of Conduct, which she performed from memory at the official opening of SAPS Phaudi police station and the safer festive season campaign launch at Lebowakgomo last year, showcases her commitment to the values she serves.

In her own words, Shika said she does not regard her policing work as a job but a calling. "For me, wearing the badge is not just a job, it is a calling. Success doesn't come from the uniform you wear, but from the integrity, courage, and discipline you carry inside it. The future needs strong, honest leaders and that leader can be you,” she said.

Constable Mogalakwena Veronica Shika embodies the spirit of youth leadership that Youth Month celebrates. Image: SAPS

As South Africa marks Youth Month, the South African Police Service in Limpopo said Shika represents the power of young South Africans to drive meaningful change.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted Shika and other young police officers in the province, saying they prove that leadership is not about age, it is about vision, dedication, and the courage to serve with aplomb and distinction. “Her story reminds us that every young person has the potential to become a community catalyst, a protector and a leader who shapes tomorrow's South Africa.

Provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Image: SAPS