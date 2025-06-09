Not so fast: Police crackdown on food delivery bikers in Tshwane, scores arrested during blitz

During the operation on Friday night, 11 undocumented foreign nationals were detained for suspicion of being in South Africa illegally, pending verification by the Department of Home Affairs. Image: TMPD

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has arrested 11 undocumented immigrants and impounded seven food delivery motorcycles in and around the Centurion area during an intense law enforcement blitz. Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief commissioner Yolanda Faro and City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya led the ReAspana programme around Centurion on Friday. “The ReAspana programme involves various stakeholders from the City of Tshwane, which aims to enhance service delivery in all regions across Tshwane, with the TMPD in particular focused on bylaws enforcement,” said TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

"During the operation, 11 undocumented foreign nationals were detained for suspicion of being in the country illegally, pending verification by the Department of Home Affairs." Mahamba said seven food delivery motorcycles were impounded for being unroadworthy. Furthermore, Mahamba said several infringement notices were issued to shop owners who were caught trading contrary to their business licenses.

“The TMPD is determined to enforce bylaws compliance and maintain order within the city,” said Mahamba. Last year, The Star reported that delivery scooter drivers plying their trade in Johannesburg to transport food and groceries to scores of households have been accused of driving without official driving licences. While some have proven to be immigrants, the alleged foreign nationals have also been accused of driving around, trying to make a living, without documentation to be legal in the country.