Daughter found with throat slit, mother killed in KZN brutal attack

A 60-year-old woman was found with a slit throat while her 80-year-old mother died from a brutal attack at their home in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

A 60-year-old woman was found with a slit throat while her 80-year-old mother died from a brutal attack at their home in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the crime scene was discovered on Monday after a man arrived at his home and found the door locked.

"He attempted attracting the attention of his wife and elderly mother-in-law without success. He thereafter gained forced entry into the house and located both females in pools of blood in the passage," said RUSA.

RUSA added that it received multiple calls for medical assistance from neighbours after they heard a man calling out for help.