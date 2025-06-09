Daughter found with throat slit, mother killed in KZN brutal attack
A 60-year-old woman was found with a slit throat while her 80-year-old mother died from a brutal attack at their home in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the crime scene was discovered on Monday after a man arrived at his home and found the door locked.
"He attempted attracting the attention of his wife and elderly mother-in-law without success. He thereafter gained forced entry into the house and located both females in pools of blood in the passage," said RUSA.
RUSA added that it received multiple calls for medical assistance from neighbours after they heard a man calling out for help.
RUSA officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and arrived just before 7pm.
"The pensioner was pronounced deceased upon examination. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her face and body. Her daughter’s throat was slit, and she sustained large stab wounds to both her cheeks, neck and hands. She bled extensively from her injuries. Paramedics stabilised her on scene before rapidly transporting her to hospital by ambulance," said RUSA.
On the scene, officers said they found large blood-stained butcher knife and smaller knife, which bent in the attack was also recovered.
"The critically injured woman’s son could not be located. It could not be confirmed if he was responsible for the attack. A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated," said RUSA.
KwaZulu-Natal police are yet to respond.
