Cape Town Law Enforcement officer arrested on murder and extortion charges

The Law Enforcement officer was arrested on Monday. Image: File

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) arrested a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officer on Monday. The arrest, during a multi-disciplinary operation led by the Hawks, Provincial Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and Provincial Organised Crime, resulted in the arrest of the 43-year-old officer on charges of murder, kidnapping, and extortion. The officer is attached to the Anti-Land Invasion Unit. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, said the kidnapping is alleged to have taken place on May 16 in Kraaifontein. “The victim was last seen by a friend who reported that the victim(friend) went to Bellville to view a vehicle he intended to purchase and never came back. Instead, another friend of the victim received a call from the victim reporting that he had been kidnapped and was being assaulted,” Vukubi said.

Simultaneously, the suspects demanded a ransom of R100,000 for the victim’s release. The suspects made further phone calls, and the ransom was reduced to R10,000. “The suspects subsequently provided a bank account where the money should be deposited. It was alleged that an amount of R5,000 was deposited into that bank account, and the suspects continued to demand the balance,” Vukubi said. On May 17, 2025, the team followed all the leads that led them to addresses in Philippi and Kleinvlei, which resulted in the arrest of the four accused: Mogamat Samuels, 33, Thokozani Kamnjunga, 36, Existing Mudivari, 33, and Yasseen Jele, 30, who have already made a court appearance. “The team was led to an open field on the dunes between Monwabisi Beach and Macassar, where one of the accused pointed out a shallow grave where the victim was killed and buried. Upon further probe, it transpired that the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement vehicle, which was driven by the suspect, was utilised in the commission of this heinous crime,” Vukubi said. The officer is expected to make his first appearance in the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, June 10, thereafter, he will be joining his co-accused in the dock on June 12.