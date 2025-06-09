Brakpan incident: 12-year-old driver in court after fatal accident with 14-year-old pedestrian

A 14-year-old pedestrian tragically lost his life in Brakpan after being struck by a Mazda allegedly driven by a 12-year-old boy.

A 12-year-old boy appeared in the Brakpan Magistrate's Court in Gauteng after he allegedly fatally struck a 14-year-old boy while driving his parents’ car.

The boy appeared in court on Monday in the presence of his guardian. He's facing a charge of culpable homicide and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said on Saturday, June 7, 2025, the 12-year-old was allegedly driving his parents’ car at the corner of Madeley and Northdeene Street when he drove over a 14-year-old boy and subsequently bumped into a wall.

"The 14-year-old boy sustained injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The 12-year-old was then taken to the Brakpan charge office and later released into the care of his parents by police on June 8, 2025," said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana added that matter was postponed to August 28, 2025, to determine his criminal capacity.