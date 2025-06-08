Ex-Walter Sisulu councillors guilty in RDP scam, ordered to repay R80K

Two ex-councillors from Walter Sisulu Municipality have been sentenced for defrauding a woman of R150,000 in a fake RDP housing scam. Both have been ordered to repay R80,000 by August 2025. Image: Nokuthula Mbatha/Independent Newspapers

Two former councillors of the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape have been found guilty of defrauding a woman of over R150,000 in a bogus Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) housing deal. Mokhoabane Spetla Moahlodi, 63, and Mxolisi Mdumisa,44, were arrested in 2018 by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

The two had promised the victim an RDP house in April 2017 in exchange for payment, which she duly deposited into their account. However, the promised house was never delivered. After several court appearances, the pair were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on the condition that they repay R80,000. Each was ordered to repay R40,000 immediately, with the remaining balance to be settled by August 6, 2025.