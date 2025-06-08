14-year-old pedestrian killed in Brakpan crash involving 12-year-old driver
A 14-year-old pedestrian tragically lost his life in Brakpan after being struck by a Mazda allegedly driven by a 12-year-old boy who ignored a stop sign.
Image: Supplied
A tragic road accident in Brakpan has claimed the life of a 14-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by a 12-year-old boy.
The incident occurred on Saturday at the intersection of Northdene and Medeley Street.
According to City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, officers from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s (EMPD) Accident Bureau responded to the scene, where paramedics had already declared the teenage pedestrian deceased.
"At the scene, officers found a Mazda that allegedly bumped the pedestrian driven by a 12-year-old driver.
''It is alleged that the driver, a 12-year-old teen, who used the motor vehicle and disobeyed a stop sign and collided with the pedestrian.''
Dlamini noted that the driver was handed in, at the company of his guardian, to the Brakpan South African Police Service (SAPS).
The suspect is expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court soon, said Dlamini.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
IOL News
Related Topics: