Urgent search for Free State teen kidnapped by fake police officers
Kamogelo Baukudi was kidnapped on Thursday morning.
Image: SAPS
The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has launched a Search Task Team after a 19-year-old was kidnapped by two men impersonating police on Thursday. Kamogela Kaukudi was snatched at about 11.55am.
The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, said the teenager was kidnapped after he was collected from school.
“The complainant, Daniel Malebatso, arrived at Marti Du Plessis School in Fitchardpark as usual to fetch Kamogelo Baukudi, who is a Grade 11 learner at the school. The two left the school premises with Kamogelo driving the Suzuki Ertiga,” Covane said.
He said the two pulled over after hearing sirens.
“Whilst driving along Vereeniging Drive, Erlichpark Extension, Daniel alleges that they heard a siren sound from behind, and they were pulled over by a White Toyota Hilux GD-6 Double Cab. Inside the Toyota Hilux, there were two unknown male persons; one wearing a police uniform and the other a blue tracksuit,” he said.
The complainant told police the bakkie the suspects were travelling in was fitted with blue lights on the grill and what looked to be a police radio inside.
“he suspect wearing the police uniform confronted Daniel Malebatso and informed him that the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving together with Kamogelo was suspected of delivering drugs. The suspects then separated Daniel and Kamogelo and instructed Daniel to drive in front whilst they followed from behind to the Park Road Police Station,” Covane said.
Both vehicles turned back and drive in the direction of Vereeniging Drive.
Police state Daniel said when a truck came between him and the alleged police vehicle, he never saw the Toyota Hilux bakkie again.
“Daniel recalls that one of the suspects was speaking Sesotho fluently and even mentioned the name "Thipe". The cellular telephones of both Daniel and Kamogelo were found under the bridge on Ferrera Road,” Covane said.
Police have since opened a kidnapping and impersonating the police docket at the Park Road police station.
Police urged anyone who may have information that can help the police locate Kamogelo Baukudi and has seen the vehicles while in Vereeniging Drive to contact Captain Sabata Jafta Moseme at 082 5262 713. Alternatively, the information can be submitted on the MySAPS App or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
IOL
Related Topics: