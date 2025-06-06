Urgent search for Free State teen kidnapped by fake police officers

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has launched a Search Task Team after a 19-year-old was kidnapped by two men impersonating police on Thursday. Kamogela Kaukudi was snatched at about 11.55am.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, said the teenager was kidnapped after he was collected from school.

“The complainant, Daniel Malebatso, arrived at Marti Du Plessis School in Fitchardpark as usual to fetch Kamogelo Baukudi, who is a Grade 11 learner at the school. The two left the school premises with Kamogelo driving the Suzuki Ertiga,” Covane said.

He said the two pulled over after hearing sirens.

“Whilst driving along Vereeniging Drive, Erlichpark Extension, Daniel alleges that they heard a siren sound from behind, and they were pulled over by a White Toyota Hilux GD-6 Double Cab. Inside the Toyota Hilux, there were two unknown male persons; one wearing a police uniform and the other a blue tracksuit,” he said.