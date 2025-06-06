Tragic shooting at Cape Town taxi rank claims four lives amid ongoing conflict

Police and crime scene investigators at the Mfuleni taxi rank after a tragic shooting claimed four lives and left three others injured this morning. SAPS urges anyone with information to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Image: Henk Kruger / Independent Media

Desperate families stood outside the police cordon, anxiously awaiting to identify the bodies of their loved ones, who had been gunned down in an attack at a Cape Town taxi rank. Many arrived in large numbers as the police combed the scene for clues.

One woman explained that she had been told her husband was among the four victims killed at the Mfuleni taxi rank on Friday at around 6am. “I called my husband’s number several times. It rang but wasn’t answered, and that’s when I knew he had been killed.”

Four Codeta members were killed and three were injured, including a commuter. Image: Henk Kruger / Independent Media

The family requested to see his body, in accordance with their cultural practices, to send off his spirit before it was removed from the scene. However, the police requested that they wait until the area was cleared to avoid further chaos.

Major-General Bongani Maqashalala, deputy police commissioner for the detection division, confirmed that two gunmen had stormed a Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) office, killing four men and injuring three others. “One of the three injured is a commuter. We believe the suspects used high-calibre firearms, as evidenced by the crime scene. We have since increased police presence to ensure the safety of commuters.”

A distraught woman is comforted by the police as she tries to run to her shot brother at Mfuleni taxi rank in Cape Town. Image: Henk Kruger / Independent Media

Maqashalala suggested that the motive behind the attack was related to the ongoing conflict within the taxi industry. “Codeta has a permit to operate in Somerset West but does not have a taxi rank there. We believe this is causing tension with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata),” he said.

The situation is being monitored by the Department of Mobility. The police have announced a reward of R100,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Codeta chairperson Nceba Enge explained that the association had previously written to the MEC of Mobility on August 29, 2024, notifying them of partial services on the M18 route, as Cata operators had prohibited their return with passengers. “Despite a notice issued on June 3, 2025, to resume operations, upon doing so, Cata operators blocked legal operations, leading to a meeting scheduled for next week. Unfortunately, the dispute escalated into violence, resulting in this tragic loss of life.”

Codeta has called on the Western Cape government to strengthen the regulatory framework to protect both taxi operators and commuters. They also urged for enhanced safety measures to prevent further incidents.

The shooting occurred just across the road from the Mfuleni satellite police station. “The conduct of the attackers showed this was no random act; it was planned. The police station was operational at the time, and we had been monitoring the Somerset West route. This remains one of the motives we are investigating,” Maqashalala added.

In response, police have deployed additional officers around taxi ranks and have identified potential threats. Maqashalala also urged taxi association members to remain calm. “We request their cooperation, and we are scheduled to meet with the Department of Mobility. To the community, we ask that they come forward with any information that could assist us in the investigation.”

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais expressed deep concern over the violence. “It is devastating to see such incidents in our communities. We’ve been working closely with the SAPS and LEAP services to apprehend the perpetrators and stabilise the industry. The illegal firearms on our streets are also a major concern. We all know that the SAPS is understaffed, and that is why we have been calling for the devolution of policing powers to the province."