‘She was with boyfriend’: Teen girl charged with perjury after false rape claim while hitchhiking

Police in Mpumalanga have charged a 16-year-old girl with perjury, after she reported a case of rape. In the teenager’s case, she alleged that she was raped while hitchhiking earlier this week. Police launched a manhunt for two men who were apparently travelling in a black Volkswagen Polo. In an update on Friday, provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said investigations have revealed that the young woman was fabricating the entire story.

“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit immediately launched an investigation into the case, which had attracted significant public attention,” said Ndubane. “However, during the course of their investigation, it was established that no rape had occurred. The girl eventually confessed that she had visited a male friend and, fearing her parents’ reaction, had chosen to lie about being raped.” In her original report to the police, the teenager alleged that she was hitchhiking from Dullstroom to Lydenburg when a black Volkswagen Polo “with two male occupants speaking English” offered her a lift.

She claimed that after passing Coromandel, the driver diverted into a secluded area, where she was rendered unconscious by a cloth with a chemical smell. “Upon regaining consciousness, she claimed the passenger was raping her and later offered her money, which she refused,” said Ndubane. “These claims have since been proven false by the investigating officers.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has expressed deep disappointment over the false report. Mkhwanazi issued a stern warning to community members on the repercussions of making false statements to the police. “We will not show mercy to individuals who open false cases. The crime statistics for the last quarter of 2024/2025 indicate an increase in sexual offences. It is therefore extremely concerning and disheartening when people abuse the system by reporting fake cases,” he said.