Santaco warns against hitchhiking after teenage girl was raped in VW Polo

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has strongly condemned an incident where a 16-year-old girl from Mpumalanga was raped after she was picked by a vehicle on the road where she was hitchhiking. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the teenager was given a lift by strangers, who later attacked her in the vehicle. In an interview with IOL, Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala said police should work around the clock to track the assailants who were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo.

"As Santaco we are disheartened, yet another woman has been violated at the hands of the transportation sector, after seeking transport to move from point A to point B. Again, it reminds us of how unsafe the country is, and we would want to wish her a speedy recovery. We hope she receives psycho-social support for the trauma she has endured," said Phala. "We want to use this opportunity to reiterate our clarion call for South Africans to always use authorised transport to move. Go to your nearest taxi rank, get a taxi that has a sticker and is clearly labelled, so that you are safe, so that we avoid having more victims such as the young woman."

"We want to really say to her, we are sorry and without sounding like we are blaming the victims. We want to say to South Africans, let us always be cautious. Let's use public transport that is accredited and has operating licences, like taxis and other modes, so that we are safe, and we arrive where we are going safely."

Phala said in general terms, community members who hitchhike run the risk of losing their possessions, or getting harmed in vehicles that are not easily traceable. "You run the risk of losing your belongings, the risk of even losing your life. Look at the cases that have been reported even in the space of e-hailing ... the cases are very concerning. You run the risk of being affected mentally because of the traumatic incidents. Times are so difficult," she said. Phala added that even when community members do not have sufficient transport fares, they are encouraged to discuss with taxi drivers, without abusing the facility.

"If you go to a local taxi rank, and tell them I am short of R2, they will not leave you behind. Of course, we are not saying people must abuse the humanity. We need to work together so that we restore the dignity of safety in out transportation sector," she added. IOL previously reported that the horrific Mpumalanga incident occurred in Lydenburg on Sunday, at approximately 4pm. Police said the teenager was travelling from Dullstroom. “According to the (police) report, the female victim was from Dullstroom, heading to Lydenburg when a black Volkswagen Polo, with two male occupants, stopped and offered her a lift. She then accepted the offer,” said Mdhluli.

After passing Coromandel, the driver of the VW Polo diverted the vehicle into a secluded area. "The passenger allegedly covered her mouth with a cloth that emitted a chemical smell, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realised the passenger was busy raping her," said Mdhluli. A case docket was opened and assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for investigation.

The perpetrators are still at large, and police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist in locating and apprehending the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Gabsile Mlangeni on 078 751 3463. Alternatively, people with vital information may share the details by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send details via the My SAPS App. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has given assurance that the perpetrators will be hunted down and brought to book. In 2023, Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, cautioned community members against hitch-hiking, and giving lifts to hitch-hikers, following different criminal activities recorded in the province. In the first incident, a 55-year-old man who was hitch-hiking was given a lift in a Suzuki Swift vehicle near the Mall of the North in Polokwane. The 55-year-old man was travelling to Ga-Dikgale.

“It is alleged that three unknown suspects (the occupants of the car) took the wrong direction, stopped, produced pistols and a knife, and robbed him of all his belongings such as a cellphone, wallet with cash worth R400, and bank cards, all valued at R5,400 and ordered him to run into the bushes,” provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said at the time. The robbers then drove off with the man’s possessions. In another incident, which took place outside Seshego, two travellers aged 24 and 25 were hitch-hiking and they were given a lift in a silver Toyota Tazz Conquest vehicle.