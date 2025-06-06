R100 000 reward for information on Mfuleni taxi rank shooting that left four dead and three injured

Police and crime scene investigators at the Mfuleni minibus taxi rank after a tragic shooting claimed four lives and injured three others this morning. Image: Henk Kruger / Independent Media

Police have offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the gunmen behind a deadly shooting at the Mfuleni taxi rank on Friday morning that left four people dead and three others injured, including a commuter. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa say the incident took place around 6am at the old taxi rank when two unknown gunmen opened fire, striking seven people before fleeing the scene. “Of the seven victims, one injured is believed to be a commuter,” said Potelwa. The Western Cape Taxi Violence Unit has since launched a full investigation and is pursuing several leads. No arrests have yet been made, but detectives are pursuing several leads. A reward of R100 000 has been offered for any information that could assist in the investigation.

The shooting, believed to be linked to ongoing taxi-related tensions, has drawn widespread condemnation from both the taxi industry and the provincial government. Mandla Hermanus, chairperson of South African Taxi Council, SANTACO Western Cape, said the industry was “deeply disturbed” by the violence and called on law enforcement to act swiftly. “We condemn this brutal and criminal act in the strongest possible terms. There can be no tolerance for violence in our industry or communities,” said Hermanus. “We urge all operators to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint. This incident must not be allowed to derail the efforts underway to build peace and unity within the taxi industry across the province.” Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku expressed sorrow and outrage at the shooting, warning against complacency in the face of growing violence at public transport hubs. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. We cannot allow criminality to take hold of our public transport spaces and threaten the safety of innocent commuters and workers,” said Sileku.

He also called on the public and taxi operators to support the police investigation, saying; “Those responsible must face the full consequences of the law. We must never become numb to this kind of violence. Behind every life lost is a family, a story, and a future that has been cruelly cut short.” The Western Cape Government reiterated its commitment to commuter safety, stating that violence in and around transport hubs not only endangers lives but undermines efforts to ensure safe and reliable mobility for all residents. “Disputes must never be resolved through violence. There is no justification for actions that place innocent lives at risk and disrupt critical transport services,” said the Western Cape mobility department spokesperson, Muneera Allie.