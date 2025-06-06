Parts of Ford Ranger stolen in Cape Town, intercepted in Limpopo, destined for Malawi

Police in Limpopo recovered chopped parts of a Ford Ranger reported stolen in Nyanga last month, and 60 disassembled motorcycles concealed in drums and containers, reported stolen from multiple Western Cape police stations including Bellville, Mfuleni, Muizenberg, Nyanga, Milnerton, Sea Point. Image: SAPS

Police in Limpopo have announced “a significant milestone” in the fight against organized crime with the successful dismantling of what has been described as one of the most sophisticated cross-border smuggling networks operating between South Africa and Malawi. On Thursday, at approximately 2am, the Limpopo Anti-Smuggling Task Team, supported by private security companies intercepted a Scania truck pulling superlink trailers near the Polokwane weighbridge. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the heavy vehicle was en route from Cape Town to Malawi, via the Beitbridge border post into Zimbabwe.

“Following an extensive 18-hour operation and thorough search, the joint team recovered chopped parts of a Ford Ranger reported stolen in Nyanga last month, including engine, dashboard, radiator, differential and steering wheel, 60 disassembled motorcycles concealed in drums and containers, reported stolen from multiple Western Cape police stations including Bellville, Mfuleni, Muizenberg, Nyanga, Milnerton, Sea Point, and Athlone,” said Ledwaba. In addition, various electronic goods including plasma television sets, sound systems, solar tower batteries, and cellphones suspected to be stolen, were recovered. The Scania truck and trailers used in the smuggling operation were also seized as part of the investigation.

The total value of recovered goods is over R3 million. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Police arrested four men who are foreign nationals aged between 37 and 50 years. The four men will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen goods. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the successful operation.

"This breakthrough represents a major victory against sophisticated criminal networks that have been exploiting our borders to traffic stolen goods. “The collaboration between our anti-smuggling task team and private security partners demonstrates the power of coordinated law enforcement efforts,” said Hadebe. “We will continue to target these criminal syndicates relentlessly until they are completely dismantled,” she said.

