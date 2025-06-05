WSU Protest: Students to appear in court after violence erupts over bail decision

Five Walter Sisulu University students will appear in court on Thursday.

Five people arrested in connection with violent protests at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in the Eastern Cape are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

According to police, protests turned violent at the institution’s Mthatha main campus after news emerged residence manager, Manelisi Mampane, was granted R10,000 bail by the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mampane is accused of fatally shooting student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a protest in April this year.

At the time, the students who were protesting over the poor condition of residences were reportedly marching towards the manager’s on-campus residence when live shots were fired.