WSU Protest: Students to appear in court after violence erupts over bail decision
Five Walter Sisulu University students will appear in court on Thursday.
Image: WalterSisuluUniversity/Facebook
Five people arrested in connection with violent protests at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in the Eastern Cape are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
According to police, protests turned violent at the institution’s Mthatha main campus after news emerged residence manager, Manelisi Mampane, was granted R10,000 bail by the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Mampane is accused of fatally shooting student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a protest in April this year.
At the time, the students who were protesting over the poor condition of residences were reportedly marching towards the manager’s on-campus residence when live shots were fired.
The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, confirmed five students were arrested on Wednesday along the WSU Nelson Mandela Drive Campus.
"The students are expected to appear before the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court in East London on Thursday, facing charges of arson, public violence, malicious injury to property, and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH)."
Gantana also confirmed that the protest action resulted in the injury of four police officers as they were executing their duties. The officers were treated and have since been released from the hospital.
The situation seems to have calmed.
“The campus and surrounding areas (including Nelson Mandela Drive) are stable and secure. No further protest activity has been reported this morning. SAPS Public Order Police (POP) units remain deployed to monitor the situation,” Gantana said.
“The SAPS reiterates its commitment to maintaining public order and protecting all citizens. Acts of violence, destruction of property, and attacks on law-abiding citizens will be dealt with appropriately. We urge students and community members to pursue grievances through lawful channels,” Gantana said.
Police called for calm and warned against any further disruptions. A stern warning was also sent to those planning illegal gatherings.
IOL