'Unacceptable': Judge outraged as advocate skips Meyiwa trial for Comrades Marathon

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has condemned Advocate Mnisi’s request to miss court for the upcoming Comrades Marathon, calling it unprofessional and disrespectful amid long delays in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has expressed outrage in court after learning that Advocate Charles Mnisi requested to be excused from proceedings on Monday to participate in the Comrades Marathon.

The judge, visibly furious, made it clear that the seriousness of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial could not be sidelined for personal activities.

"I'm not going to respond. If Mr Mnisi doesn't want to come to court on Monday, that's his business. I will be in court and the JP expects me to be in court," said Judge Mokgoatlheng.

"Can't tell the JP somebody's going to run the marathon. So, the case should stop. Everybody should watch the marathon, I suppose."

He referenced several other judges who are athletes, including Judge Boissie Mbha and Constitutional Court Judge Rammaka Mathopo, pointing out that none of them have ever let athletic commitments interfere with their judicial responsibilities.