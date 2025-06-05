'Unacceptable': Judge outraged as advocate skips Meyiwa trial for Comrades Marathon
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has condemned Advocate Mnisi’s request to miss court for the upcoming Comrades Marathon, calling it unprofessional and disrespectful amid long delays in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Image: Simphiwe Mbokazi Independent Newspapers
Presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has expressed outrage in court after learning that Advocate Charles Mnisi requested to be excused from proceedings on Monday to participate in the Comrades Marathon.
The judge, visibly furious, made it clear that the seriousness of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial could not be sidelined for personal activities.
"I'm not going to respond. If Mr Mnisi doesn't want to come to court on Monday, that's his business. I will be in court and the JP expects me to be in court," said Judge Mokgoatlheng.
"Can't tell the JP somebody's going to run the marathon. So, the case should stop. Everybody should watch the marathon, I suppose."
He referenced several other judges who are athletes, including Judge Boissie Mbha and Constitutional Court Judge Rammaka Mathopo, pointing out that none of them have ever let athletic commitments interfere with their judicial responsibilities.
"Judge Stoker also is an athlete, but he'll never take time to say, I'm not coming to court because I'm going to be running the marathon. Never," he said.
He added that others make arrangements to use part of their leave during that time, so they do not interfere with the court’s timetable.
Drawing on his own experience in the legal system, Mokgoatlheng recalled: “Mathopo, we used to alternate with this principle when you are serving articles. The same thing with Judge Mbha. They're juniors to me. Even the JP himself, when I was already admitted, he was serving articles.”
Mokgoatlheng highlighted the gravity of the Meyiwa case and the prolonged suffering of the victim’s family.
“In this case, people are talking justice delayed, justice denied, 10 years, no justice, cases just dragging on. The family is distraught. The brothers, the relatives, I mean, they accused themselves. They've been two to three years in custody.”
The judge lashed out at the decision to allow Mnisi to leave court, calling it unacceptable: “And here's this stupid judge called Mokgoatlheng. He'll allow a person who's representing two of the accused here to go and run a marathon. I must go and tell the JP.”
“This is South Africa, run by blacks. I can tell you now, if you call me an Uncle Tom, I don't think a white advocate can have the gall to ask me that. Never,'' he said.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel
IOL News
Related Topics: