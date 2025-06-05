‘Stop this war against children’: Child Protection Week highlights failure to protect kids, says Numsa

Kutlwano Shalaba was murdered allegedly by her mother and a sangoma. Image: Facebook

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has added its voice to the growing calls speaking against several recent reports of violence against children. Puleng Phaka, Numsa’s second deputy president, said it is ironic that some of the most horrific reports on crimes against children are emerging during Child Protection Week which is running from 29 May to 5 June. “Just this week, we have been exposed to a number of terrible media reports about the kidnapping and murder of children. Numsa wishes to send its deepest condolences to the families of these children who have joined the ranks of millions of other victims of violence in South Africa,” said Phaka.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families whose lives have been devastated by the loss of their children." Earlier this week, IOL reported that a 50-year-old sangoma, Sebokoana Khounyana, appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court in Gauteng facing charges of premeditated murder and human trafficking of two-year-old baby, Kutlwano Shalaba. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng said a charge of premeditated murder was also added against the baby's mother Kuneuwe Portia Shalaba. The 32-year-old mother was previously facing charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.

The 32-year-old mother was previously facing charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police. On Wednesday morning, IOL reported that the specialised occult unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has been roped in to probe the brutal murder of Roodepoort teenager Likhona Fose, whose mutilated body was discovered on Sunday. The 14-year-old Grade 8 learner at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Joburg apparently lived with her grandmother, who could not find her on Saturday. Her butchered body was found in an open field, covered with vegetation around Durban Deep, in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

In another incident, Kelly Smith, the mother of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen "Boeta" Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn, were sentenced to life in prison on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking for the disappearance of little Joshlin. IOL reported that the trio was convicted in connection with her disappearance.

“We could go on and on listing the terrible stories which reflect the brutal, violent attacks on our children. It makes one question the relevance of ‘Child Protection Week’, if we are not going to do what is necessary to protect our children,” said Phaka.

“Statistics reflect a shocking record. In the second quarter of 2024, 315 children were killed and this is an increase of 7.5 percent compared to the same period, the year before. This means that violence against children is increasing and worsening.” Phaka said it is apparent that South Africa, as a society, is failing in its primary duty, which is to protect its children. “Our children are not safe anywhere, they are not even safe in their own homes. This brutal reality is not isolated, it is the direct result of a system that places profit before people. Under capitalism, inequality thrives, communities are neglected, and the most vulnerable, our children, pay the highest price,” she said.

“A society driven by greed, exploitation, and economic exclusion creates desperate conditions where violence festers. The commodification of human life, the normalization of suffering, and the abandonment of social responsibility are the signs of capitalist decay.” Among other recommendations, Numsa suggests tackling poverty, unemployment and inequality directly, creation of early intervention programs where more social workers are employed to work with communities and provide parental support services, organisation of parental support groups in communities with social workers who are trained to help and advise parents with their children. “Encourage the community to play an active role in reporting abuse so that intervention with social workers and the police can occur. Have more specialized units within the police services to protect children and investigate child-related crimes,” said Phaka.

In the case of Likhona Fose, Deputy Minister of Police Dr Polly Boshielo has recently confirmed that the genitalia of a young girl were removed by her killers. As crime experts suggest the possibility of an occult-related murder in the case of Likhona, IOL on Wednesday spoke to Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission), at her offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. “The issue of Child Protection Week is very critical in a country like ours. Our children are not safe— even in their homes, they are not safe. Even in their communities, they are not safe. We are one of those countries which are not fit for children,” she said. “We are a country that, if we had choices, we wouldn’t have children in this country. We are a country that does not pay as much attention as it should, where children are concerned.”