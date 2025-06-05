Pietermaritzburg businesswoman accused of defrauding Covid-19 TERS of R4 million
File A Pietermaritzburg businesswoman has been arrrested for allegedly defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme.
Image: IOL
Almost three years after a Pietermaritzburg businesswoman allegedly defrauded the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) of millions, she made her first appearance in court this week.
Sindisiwe Mdluli-Myeza was arrested on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) on charges of fraud and money laundering.
According to Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, it is alleged that during the period between November 2020 and October 2022, Mdluli-Myeza applied for the Covid-19 relief fund from the Department of Employment and Labour.
"She claimed R4,229,044.61 from the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme. Preliminary investigation revealed that no employees were employed by her company, and the company was not entitled to claim."
Mhlongo said a case of fraud was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station, and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for further investigation.
Mdluli-Myeza made her first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court and was granted R10,000.00 bail.
The case was postponed to July 23, 2025, for pre-trial.
The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, welcomed the arrest of the suspect and commended the members for the good work.
IOL News
Related Topics: