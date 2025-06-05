Pietermaritzburg businesswoman accused of defrauding Covid-19 TERS of R4 million

File A Pietermaritzburg businesswoman has been arrrested for allegedly defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme.

Almost three years after a Pietermaritzburg businesswoman allegedly defrauded the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) of millions, she made her first appearance in court this week.

Sindisiwe Mdluli-Myeza was arrested on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) on charges of fraud and money laundering.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, it is alleged that during the period between November 2020 and October 2022, Mdluli-Myeza applied for the Covid-19 relief fund from the Department of Employment and Labour.

"She claimed R4,229,044.61 from the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme. Preliminary investigation revealed that no employees were employed by her company, and the company was not entitled to claim."