Hitchhiking horrors: Teenage girl raped after accepting lift from strangers in black VW Polo

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for two men after a 16-year-old was raped by unknown assailants. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media

A 16-year-old girl from Mpumalanga was raped after she was picked by a vehicle on the road where she was hitchhiking. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the teenager was given a lift by strangers. The incident is said to have occurred in Lydenburg on Sunday, at approximately 4pm.

"According to the (police) report, the female victim was from Dullstroom, heading to Lydenburg when a black Volkswagen Polo, with two male occupants, stopped and offered her a lift. She then accepted the offer," said Mdhluli. After passing Coromandel, the driver of the VW Polo diverted the vehicle into a secluded area. "The passenger allegedly covered her mouth with a cloth that emitted a chemical smell, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realised the passenger was busy raping her," said Mdhluli.

A case docket was opened and assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for investigation. The perpetrators are still at large, and police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist in locating and apprehending the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Gabsile Mlangeni on 078 751 3463. Alternatively, people with vital information may share the details by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send details via the My SAPS App.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has given assurance that the perpetrators will be hunted down and brought to book. In 2023, Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, cautioned community members against hitch-hiking, and giving lifts to hitch-hikers, following different criminal activities recorded in the province.

In the first incident, a 55-year-old man who was hitch-hiking was given a lift in a Suzuki Swift vehicle near the Mall of the North in Polokwane. The 55-year-old man was travelling to Ga-Dikgale. “It is alleged that three unknown suspects (the occupants of the car) took the wrong direction, stopped, produced pistols and a knife, and robbed him of all his belongings such as a cellphone, wallet with cash worth R400, and bank cards, all valued at R5,400 and ordered him to run into the bushes,” provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said at the time. The robbers then drove off with the man’s possessions.