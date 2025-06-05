Crime expert warns against hitchhiking after a 16-year-old girl was violated in a VW Polo

Forensic crime expert and University of Johannesburg research associate, Calvin Rafadi, spoke to IOL on the dangers of hitchhiking in South Africa after a 16-year-old girl from Mpumalanga was brutally raped by people in VW Polo. Image: Nqobile Mbonambi/Independent Media

Seasoned forensic crime expert and University of Johannesburg research associate, Calvin Rafadi, has condemned the incident where a 16-year-old girl from Mpumalanga was brutally raped after she was picked by a vehicle on the road where she was hitchhiking. Earlier on Thursday, IOL, quoting Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, reported that the teenager was given a lift by strangers. The incident is said to have occurred in Lydenburg on Sunday, at approximately 4pm.

Rafadi told IOL that at times, criminals go around looking for people who are hitchhiking, and give them lifts. "One of the dangerous issues about hitchhiking is that women and girls get sexually assaulted. The hitchhiking spots are places where some of the perpetrators spot their victims, they just drive around and identify these hotspots where people gather to hitchhike. They pick women and girls, and rape them. In some instances, they pick different people and abuse them," said Rafadi. He said hitchhiking in groups has not deterred the criminals because there has been instances where groups of people were attacked in vehicles.

Rafadi added that men are also not safe, as the criminals using vehicles also seek to rob their victims. "Even if you do not have money, they will force you to start borrowing money from your contacts, your family and friends. The criminals also get into your banking details while holding you under duress," said Rafadi. He said picking up hitchhikers also presents dangers for motorists who can be attacked by the passengers.

Earlier, police in Mpumalanga said teenage girl was offered a lift by two men travelling in Volkswagen Polo. “According to the (police) report, the female victim was from Dullstroom, heading to Lydenburg when a black Volkswagen Polo, with two male occupants, stopped and offered her a lift. She then accepted the offer,” said Brigadier Mdhluli. After passing Coromandel, the driver of the VW Polo diverted the vehicle into a secluded area.

“The passenger allegedly covered her mouth with a cloth that emitted a chemical smell, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realised the passenger was busy raping her,” said Mdhluli. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. A case docket was opened and assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for investigation.

The perpetrators are still at large, and police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist in locating and apprehending the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Gabsile Mlangeni on 078 751 3463. Alternatively, people with vital information may share the details by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send details via the My SAPS App. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has given assurance that the perpetrators will be hunted down and brought to book. In 2023, Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, cautioned community members against hitch-hiking, and giving lifts to hitch-hikers, following different criminal activities recorded in the province. In the first incident, a 55-year-old man who was hitch-hiking was given a lift in a Suzuki Swift vehicle near the Mall of the North in Polokwane. The 55-year-old man was travelling to Ga-Dikgale. “It is alleged that three unknown suspects (the occupants of the car) took the wrong direction, stopped, produced pistols and a knife, and robbed him of all his belongings such as a cellphone, wallet with cash worth R400, and bank cards, all valued at R5,400 and ordered him to run into the bushes,” provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said at the time. The robbers then drove off with the man’s possessions.