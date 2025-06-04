WATCH: Westbury residents attack members of the Anti-Gang Unit

Residents of Westbury were filmed attacking members of the AGU. Image: screenshot

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has condemned the attack on members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) in Westbury, Gauteng, by residents after a video of the incident went viral. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) were attacked while performing duties in the area on Tuesday. In the video, the individual filming can be heard using vulgar language and egging on residents who are throwing bricks and other objects at the officers as they run and retreat down the road. The Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) is a unit in the SAPS that is responsible for combating gangs and gang-related crime, such as dealing and trafficking of drugs, as well as gang-related shootings and murders.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said AGU members are deployed in various hotspot areas for gang activity in various provinces, including Gauteng. In Gauteng, they are deployed in areas such as Eldorado Park, Westbury, Moffatview, Southhills, Mohlakeng, Toekomsrus and Sophiatown. “On Tuesday afternoon at about 3.50pm, members of the AGU were busy patrolling the area and conducting stop and searches along Steytler Street in Westbury when they found a man in possession of drugs. Members immediately placed the suspect under arrest, and that is when community members started mobilising themselves and throwing police officers with rocks and bottles. Members tactically withdrew from the operation by ensuring the safety of the very community that was attacking them,” Mathe said. The Police Commissioner expressed his disappointment in the community for their conduct as they are the ones who quite often complain about high crime levels in the area and the fight for turf between drug dealers and traffickers. “The community of Westbury have from time to time been complaining about the high levels of crime, including drug dealing in the area. We have deployed the AGU to deal decisively with this type of crime, but it seems as though when police take charge and enforce the law, communities turn on them and attack them,” Masemola said.