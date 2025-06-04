Life sentence for man who killed farmer while disguised as a Muslim woman for insurance payout

Francisco Erasmus has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Image: Supplied

The Oudtshoorn Regional Court has sentenced a murderer to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of an elderly farmer for insurance money. Francisco Erasmus, who was well known to the victim, Abraham Herandien, 60, had a detailed plan on how to kill the man. The court heard that the victim and his wife lived on Bloupunt Farm just outside Oudtshoorn. The couple met Erasmus in 2019, and he used to bring them food. He also took the couple to different banks in Oudtshoorn and George to open bank accounts and apply for policies. It was found that Erasmus and his wife were beneficiaries of the victim’s policies.

On March 21, 2023, Erasmus rented a vehicle in George and drove wearing black clothing to the farm. The victim’s wife said she could only see his eyes as he was dressed in all black. Her husband told her that the person was going to help him with his application for his South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant, and they left. Later, provincial traffic officers came across the rented vehicle next to Dysellsdorp Road in the direction of Oudtshoorn. The registration plates were concealed with dirt and not visible and they asked the vehicle to pull aside, the driver drove off. A short chase ensued after traffic officers switched on their sirens and blue lights. The vehicle came to a halt. Erasmus got out of the vehicle dressed in a woman’s Muslim attire and parda with only his eyes visible. Officers found the injured elderly man in the passenger seat. The court heard they had noticed blood on the passenger side door and the inside of the vehicle.

Herandien had been stabbed. When asked who stabbed him, he pointed to Erasmus, who at the time was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Officers directed Erasmus to drive ahead of them in the direction of Oudtshoorn knowing there was a roadblock ahead. Erasmus was arrested at the roadblock and Herandien was declared dead. In the vehicle, police found a knife blade, a make-up kit, a lady’s bra. Contact lens holders, syringes, and a black material bag. The State said this was evident; Erasmus wanted to hide his identity.