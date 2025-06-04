Jailed for two decades: How Larrisa Vern stole R2.8 million from Delmas Primary School

Former Delmas Primary School financial officer, Larrisa Vern, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars after she was convicted on charges of fraud and money laundering. Image: Hawks

The Delmas Regional Court has sentenced 52-year-old former Delmas Primary School financial officer, Larrisa Vern, to 20 years behind bars after she was convicted on charges of fraud and money laundering. “This came after the Hawks Secunda-based serious commercial crime investigation (unit), priority crime specialised investigation (unit), Hawks asset forfeiture investigation (unit), and National Prosecuting Authority proved criminal activities against Vern,” said Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi. Vern was appointed to her position at the school in December 2021 and assumed her duties in January 2022.

“In less than two years, her criminal activities were exposed after a whistleblower notified the authorities regarding two bonus payments made by her to her bank account,” said Nkosi. The matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. The team of investigators managed to secure a warrant of arrest on 6 February 2024. Vern was arrested three days later, on 9 February 2024.

“Investigation continued, and more dirty linen was uncovered as it was established that Vern caused an actual loss of R2,792,912 to the school,” said Nkosi. Vern paid money to four different bank accounts using different references before transferring the money to her main account. In court, the state successfully proved 94 counts of fraud and 555 counts of money laundering.

Vern pleaded guilty on all charges before the Delmas Regional Court on 21 May 2025. “Vern was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for fraud, of which five years is suspended for five years on the condition that she is not involved in fraudulent activities during the time of suspension. She was further sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for money laundering,” said Nkosi. The court ruled that both sentences will run concurrently.

Vern is expected back in court on 5 June 2025 to allow the Asset Forfeiture Unit to present its case. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber has commended the team of investigators and the prosecution team for the “excellent manner in which they dealt with the case”. “The next step is to seize the proceeds she accumulated through her criminal activities. Gone are the days that you can benefit from your criminal deeds,” said Gerber.