Government condemns shooting after man was killed during gunfight between police and illegal miners in Riverlea

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot in Riverlea, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night when he became an unintended victim during a gunfire in a violent between police and suspects. Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot in Riverlea, Johannesburg when he became an unintended victim in a violent exchange of gunfire between police and suspected illegal miners. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the deadly encounter happened during a routine patrol on Tuesday evening. He said police saw a suspicious Toyota bakkie with three occupants and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled, prompting a pursuit through the area. As police continued their search, they were shot by the suspects, and they shot back. During the fire exchange, the man fell victim to the violence. His lifeless body was tragically discovered on Wednesday morning by a passerby. Masondo said a murder investigation was underway.

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot in Riverlea, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night when he became an unintended victim during a gunfire in a violent between police and suspects. Image: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Speaking to the SABC, the victim's daughter said her father was living on the streets and held temporary jobs. "The last time we spoke to him was when he sent my mother a brief letter saying he loved us and for him to stay on the streets was fine and we shouldn't worry about him," she said. One of the community members told the broadcaster that police were always present in the area but were allegedly accepting bribes from criminals. "Police never listen to us, they were here when that man was shot. Police are always in and out of the area, but never arrest anyone, they are always taking bribes. They only threaten to arrest us when we want to protest," she said.