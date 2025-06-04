Financial distress: Couple accuses Absa of reckless lending after accepting R3.2 million second home loan

A Gauteng couple took action against Absa bank after alleging reckless lending practices that have led them into a spiralling debt of over R5.1 million. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

A Gauteng couple took action against Absa bank after alleging reckless lending practices that have led them into a spiralling debt of over R5.1 million. Christian Daniel De Klerk and his partner, long-standing customers of the bank, claim that their financial wellness was compromised when they accepted a second home loan from Absa without being given a suitable affordability assessment. Initially, the De Klerks secured a R1.9 million home loan from Absa in 2011 and, for nearly a decade, they successfully met their repayment obligations. However, following the collapse of the husband's legal practice in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the couple were granted a temporary three-month payment holiday. Ironically, during the same month, they said Absa approached them with an offer for a second loan, amounting to R3.2 million. Despite their precarious situation, the couple accepted the offer. Meanwhile, the husband remained unemployed until June 2024 and the couple faced mounting debt because of missed repayments from 2022. They maintained that their current income was inadequate to service both the new instalments and the arrears. Nevertheless, they submitted that they could meet the loan obligations under terms similar to those agreed upon in March 2020.

In seeking respite, the couple brought their case before the National Consumer Tribunal (NCT), voicing their primary grievance against Absa's alleged failure to conduct a proper affordability assessment before approving the second loan. They argued that Absa did not request essential financial documentation such as proof of income, detailed expense records, or even a credit history report—critical assessments that would typically inform responsible lending practices. The couple contended that granting them a loan while the husband was unemployed amounted to reckless lending. In addition, the couple alleged that Absa also failed to provide clear information regarding the loan’s terms, conditions, interest rates, and penalties for missed repayments, all of which they argue have contributed to their current financial hardship. As a result of these alleged contraventions, the couple said that they are suffering severe financial hardship, face the risk of foreclosure, and are enduring significant emotional distress, which has adversely affected their quality of life.