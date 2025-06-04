DNA confirms identity of murdered journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner

DNA has confirmed the remains of murdered community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

On Wednesday, the national police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said the human remains were analysed and matched with the reference sample of the biological relatives of the deceased.

After almost a month of waiting, DNA has confirmed that the remains which were found in Rust De Winter, Gauteng, belong to murdered community radio journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli who vanished mysteriously in February.

"A positive DNA match thus confirms that the discovered remains are that of the missing couple. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has already notified both families and is pleased to have assisted to provide closure to both families," said Mathe.

Meanwhile, seven suspects arrested in this case are currently appearing before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga where they are facing various charges ranging from kidnapping, house robbery to possession of stolen property.

Police recovered two VW Citi Golfs allegedly fitted with parts from Ndlovu’s vehicle, as well as household items believed to have been stolen from the couple’s home.

The couple was last seen on February 18, 2025, at their home in Mpumalanga, in their white Volkswagen Citi Golf.

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.