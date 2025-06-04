Cyber criminal Lucky Majangandile Erasmus. Image: Hawks

A cyber terrorist has been sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Cape Town after trying to hold a company to ransom after breaching its security. Lucky Majangandile Erasmus, 36, faced 20 charges including cyber fraud, theft of data, and attempted cyber extortion. He was convicted on 17 of the 20 charges. He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State. The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawk), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said Erasmus and his co-accused, both ex-employees, loaded software onto the Ecentric Systems, which allowed them remote access.

“Thereafter, an unknown person made contact with the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ecentric, indicating that they have compromised various aspects of Ecentric’s IT environments and therefore will be holding Ecentric to ransom,” Hani said. The first ransom demand was made. “On November 14, 2023, the person made the first ransom demand of US$534,260 which must be paid within 16 hours, failing which that he would publish all of their data in the next 30 hours in every platform including their gateway competitors, stake holders, public and eccentric regulators,” Hani said. A second and higher ransom demand was made.