Cyber extortionist jailed for ransom attempt on Ecentric Systems
Cyber criminal Lucky Majangandile Erasmus.
Image: Hawks
A cyber terrorist has been sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Cape Town after trying to hold a company to ransom after breaching its security.
Lucky Majangandile Erasmus, 36, faced 20 charges including cyber fraud, theft of data, and attempted cyber extortion. He was convicted on 17 of the 20 charges.
He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.
The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawk), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said Erasmus and his co-accused, both ex-employees, loaded software onto the Ecentric Systems, which allowed them remote access.
“Thereafter, an unknown person made contact with the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ecentric, indicating that they have compromised various aspects of Ecentric’s IT environments and therefore will be holding Ecentric to ransom,” Hani said.
The first ransom demand was made.
“On November 14, 2023, the person made the first ransom demand of US$534,260 which must be paid within 16 hours, failing which that he would publish all of their data in the next 30 hours in every platform including their gateway competitors, stake holders, public and eccentric regulators,” Hani said.
A second and higher ransom demand was made.
“A second ransom demanded was made on November 30, 2023, in the amount of US$1 million, and that if the payment is not met, further action will be taken to prove the data breach and hack. No ransom was paid by Ecentric. However, four retail clients of Ecentric suffered a loss of R 794,808.51,” Hani said.
Erasmus has been in custody since December 14, 2023, whereas his co-accused, Felix Unathi Pupu, 43, is still in custody and set to appear on June 30, 2025, for plea and sentencing.
The court sentenced Erasmus to eight years imprisonment with three years suspended for five years.
He will effectively serve five years' direct imprisonment. The court also declared Erasmus unfit to possess a firearm.
