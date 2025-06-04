Anger at WSU as students protest bail for residence manager accused of murder

Burned tyres and rocks litter the N2 outside WSU's Mthatha campus following a protest over the release of a murder suspect. Image: Facebook

Three students from Walter Sisulu University (WSU) were arrested on Wednesday after a protest over the court-ordered release of a residence manager accused of murder. The protest turned violent at the institution’s Mthatha main campus after news emerged residence manager Manelisi Mampane was granted a R10,000 bail by the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Mampane is accused of fatally shooting student Sisonke Mbolekwa during a protest in April this year. Videos circulating on social media showed some students throwing stones at police officers who responded to the scene.

IOL News previously reported that Mampane is facing charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder after two other students were also injured in the incident. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the arrests and acknowledged the deep frustration in the university community following the court’s decision. “We recognise the profound distress this case has caused within the university community,” Gantana said. “SAPS affirms the constitutional right to peaceful protest under Section 17 but emphasises our mandate to ensure public safety, protect infrastructure, and uphold the rule of law without interfering in judicial independence.”

Gantana said the court determined Mampane’s release under standard legal procedures, and that police have no authority over judicial decisions. She added that the murder investigation remains active, prioritised, and ongoing in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She condemned acts of vandalism, arson, intimidation, and road blockades during the protest. “Such criminal conduct diverts critical resources from the investigation and undermines the pursuit of justice,” she said. “Public order units remain deployed to facilitate peaceful dissent while safeguarding lives and property.”

She said the three students are expected to face charges of public violence, damage to infrastructure, and damage to property. Police confiscated wheelbarrows and sponge mattresses used by protesters. Meanwhile, education activist Hendrick Makaneta also condemned the violent nature of the protest. “These acts are not only unlawful but dangerously irresponsible,” Makaneta said. “They put innocent lives at risk and disrupt the daily lives and livelihoods of ordinary South Africans.”