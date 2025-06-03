Starlink orders ICASAsePush to halt operations in South Africa as regulator Icasa cracks whip

Icasa chairperson Mothibi Ramusi wrote to SpaceX, seeking clarity on whether the international internet service provider was operating in South Africa without a licence. Image: Supplied

Elon Musk’s international internet service provider Starlink has informed ICASAsePush, a privately-owned company reported as the leading provider of Starlink internet services in South Africa, to cease its local operations following the intervention of South African authorities. The Starlink directive through its parent company SpaceX to ICASAsePush came after South Africa’s Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) wrote to Musk’s company, seeking clarity after widespread allegations surfaced purporting that Starlink services are available in South Africa. IOL has recently reported that Starlink has not applied for a licence to operate in South Africa, despite claiming that broad-based black economic empowerment (BEE) laws are preventing his company from setting up.

In South Africa, Starlink is listed at “service date is unknown” while it is starting in 2025 in Lesotho, Namibia, Tanzania, Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its services are available in eSwatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Burundi, among other African countries. Speaking to IOL, Icasa chairperson Mothibi Ramusi said he has written to SpaceX, seeking clear answers on whether the international service provider was operating in South Africa without a licence. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “I must indicate and confirm that, as an authority, we wrote to the company SpaceX because we wanted to get affirmation ... because sometimes you have fake news and as an authority, with the limitations we have in terms of monitoring equipment and tools, I took it upon myself, supported by council and our exco, and SpaceX has responded, and I must say the response worried me as well, as the chair.

“While they recognise in a country without proper permits is not permissible, they indicated to us they have now instructed them, ICASAsePush, to cease operations and even distribute any equipment that is aligned to their business especially in this country. “From a security point, that is an issue which should be a concern to us as an authority. Because we collaborate with other state institutions, I have immediately, on behalf of the authority, engaged with Sansa (South African National Space Agency) our national space agency and among other things they do, they providing tracking, tracing and control for those that launch satellites all over the world so we have a very good state of the art facility in this country. Ramusi said he has engaged with security cluster agencies in South Africa as well as Icasa being on the ground, engaging with different communities seeking to identify any illegal activities.

“Part of our collaboration is to bring in other institutions because this requires collaboration. If security is at risk, as an authority, being part of the international telecommunications union, all member states have made a commitment that, as and when you provide services in any country you must observe the local rules. In this instance, as an authority, we just want to instill discipline that as much as we encourage to come to South Africa, if you know that you have equipment that requires spectrum, come to the authority, and that;s what I would like to encourage. Ramusi said SpaceX has confirmed that Starlink services in South Africa have been provided through ICASAsePush.

“They have indicated a company called ICASAsePush. I have got the evidence. They (SpaceX) have written to them instructing them to cease whatever operations that they have. “My worry is, obviously as an authority is, what kind of a workaround is making it possible for somebody, even when we have instructed SpaceX to cease their operations. With internet, you need to inform those that are providing the service your downlink and your uplink signals should be shut down. That is the instruction we have done as an authority, so I would be more worried if anyone comes today and says that they do have evidence that somewhere in this country, somebody has been able to connect.

On its website, IOL found that ICASAsePush prides itself as a trusted facilitator helping South Africans access “Sparkling” — “quickly, simply, and without the usual hassle”. ICASAsePush’s website also states: “Diligent copyright lawyers have advised that we can’t call a spade a spade - so we now proudly refer to it as Sparkling. Sparkling is a satellite-based internet service. It delivers fast, uncapped internet to homes and businesses - especially in rural or remote areas where traditional options fall short”. “We source, import, test, and deliver Sparkling hardware directly to your door, handling everything from customs to courier. Whether you choose to buy outright or rent-to-own, we also facilitate your Sparkling account setup if needed — all while keeping you in full control.”