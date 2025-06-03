No door, no problem | KZN police officer faces disciplinary action for driving doorless police car

A marked SAPS vehicle seen being driven without a driver’s door in Durban North. Image: Screenshot

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer is facing internal disciplinary action after a video showing him driving a marked police van without a driver’s door went viral on social media, raising questions around police conduct and vehicle safety protocols. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 1, in the Durban North policing precinct, after the police vehicle was involved in a collision with a minibus taxi. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the door was removed to free a female Warrant Officer who had been trapped inside after the crash. Despite the vehicle being rendered unroadworthy, another officer, also a Warrant Officer, drove the damaged van back to the police station, an act the SAPS says was in direct violation of standard procedures.

“Instead of following prescribed procedures, another driver, also a Warrant Officer, drove the vehicle to the station, endangering his life and putting the name and the image of the South African Police Service into disrepute,” said Netshiunda. While the video only surfaced online on Monday, Netshiunda confirmed the footage was filmed the day before. Although the officer was escorted by another police vehicle with blue lights activated, which was not visible in the viral footage, SAPS leadership insists the conduct remains unacceptable.