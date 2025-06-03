No door, no problem | KZN police officer faces disciplinary action for driving doorless police car
A marked SAPS vehicle seen being driven without a driver’s door in Durban North.
Image: Screenshot
A KwaZulu-Natal police officer is facing internal disciplinary action after a video showing him driving a marked police van without a driver’s door went viral on social media, raising questions around police conduct and vehicle safety protocols.
The incident occurred on Sunday, June 1, in the Durban North policing precinct, after the police vehicle was involved in a collision with a minibus taxi.
Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the door was removed to free a female Warrant Officer who had been trapped inside after the crash.
Despite the vehicle being rendered unroadworthy, another officer, also a Warrant Officer, drove the damaged van back to the police station, an act the SAPS says was in direct violation of standard procedures.
“Instead of following prescribed procedures, another driver, also a Warrant Officer, drove the vehicle to the station, endangering his life and putting the name and the image of the South African Police Service into disrepute,” said Netshiunda.
While the video only surfaced online on Monday, Netshiunda confirmed the footage was filmed the day before.
Although the officer was escorted by another police vehicle with blue lights activated, which was not visible in the viral footage, SAPS leadership insists the conduct remains unacceptable.
“We are working so hard to protect the image of the police in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and we are doing our best to regain public trust,” said KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
“The management of police in KwaZulu-Natal will not allow anyone to tarnish the image by disregarding regulations and procedures. The member who was driving the vehicle, the officer who gave such an unlawful instruction for the vehicle to be driven, and anyone else who was involved in the decision to have that vehicle driven in that condition will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes."
Mkhwanazi emphasised that police management in the province will not tolerate actions that bring the SAPS into disrepute.
“We shall never allow anyone to undo the positive impact that police have been making to create a safe and secure environment for all the people in the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.
IOL News
Related Topics: